Global Automated Container Terminal Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, CARGOTEC, Konecranes, Liebherr, Orbcomm & ZPMC - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 04:33pm CEST

The "Global Automated Container Terminal Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated container terminal market to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automated Container Terminal Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of automated container terminal equipment and software.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the privatization of ports. The major reasons for the privatization of ports include the need to increase port productivity and profitability.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the changing requirements in container terminal operations. The capacity requirements in container terminals are rapidly evolving along with the changes in global trade and economic development. The growth in trade between Asia and Northern Europe is expected to impact the activity of vessels in the sea route between these regions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high capital investments and maintenance costs. The costs associated with the installation and maintenance of automated hardware and software in container terminals are very high, eventually leading to the slower adoption of the market.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • CARGOTEC
  • Konecranes
  • Liebherr
  • Orbcomm
  • ZPMC

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Global automated container terminal market by equipment
  • Global automated container terminal market by software
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Robotization of container terminals in the US
  • Privatization of ports
  • New alliances in the shipping industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4fnph5/global_automated?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
