Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2018-2022 | Augmented Production of Electronic Goods Drives Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s
global automated test equipment market research report forecasts the
market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005528/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automated test equipment market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing adoption of wireless technologies in the automotive industry
will be one of the major trends in the global
automated test equipment market during 2018-2022. The
improving economic condition in countries such as the US and Germany
along with the rising consumer confidence has resulted in a high demand
for new, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced automobiles that
are equipped with advanced features such as MOST 150 and Broad R-Reach
Ethernet. The demand for automated test equipment in the automobile
sector is expected to increase due to the implementation of these
technologies.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
automated test equipment market is the augmented production of
electronic goods:
Global automated test equipment market:
Augmented production of electronic goods
During the forecast period, the electronics industry is anticipated to
grow significantly. There has been an increase in the export of
electronic goods in China, Japan, and Singapore. This, coupled with the
strong growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries will drive
the growth of the global automated test equipment market in the APAC
region.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on test and
measurement, “The increasing sales of smartphones is driving the
growth of global automated test equipment market. The introduction of
new technologies such as LTE, 4G, and 5G in smartphones has created a
need for test and measurement equipment to ensure quality and
reliability. Thus, the number of people with access to the Internet will
increase due to the increasing availability of inexpensive smartphones.
This will boost the automated test equipment market growth.”
Global automated test equipment market:
Segmentation analysis
This global automated test equipment market analysis report provides
market segmentation by end-user industries (consumer electronics,
telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and others) and by region
(the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the three major end-users, the consumer electronics segment held the
largest automated test equipment market share in 2017, contributing to
around 28% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global
market throughout the forecast period.
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for about
37% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC
is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005528/en/