Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2018-2022 | Augmented Production of Electronic Goods Drives Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s global automated test equipment market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005528/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automated test equipment market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing adoption of wireless technologies in the automotive industry will be one of the major trends in the global automated test equipment market during 2018-2022. The improving economic condition in countries such as the US and Germany along with the rising consumer confidence has resulted in a high demand for new, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced automobiles that are equipped with advanced features such as MOST 150 and Broad R-Reach Ethernet. The demand for automated test equipment in the automobile sector is expected to increase due to the implementation of these technologies.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global automated test equipment market is the augmented production of electronic goods:

Global automated test equipment market: Augmented production of electronic goods

During the forecast period, the electronics industry is anticipated to grow significantly. There has been an increase in the export of electronic goods in China, Japan, and Singapore. This, coupled with the strong growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries will drive the growth of the global automated test equipment market in the APAC region.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on test and measurement, “The increasing sales of smartphones is driving the growth of global automated test equipment market. The introduction of new technologies such as LTE, 4G, and 5G in smartphones has created a need for test and measurement equipment to ensure quality and reliability. Thus, the number of people with access to the Internet will increase due to the increasing availability of inexpensive smartphones. This will boost the automated test equipment market growth.”

Global automated test equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This global automated test equipment market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user industries (consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major end-users, the consumer electronics segment held the largest automated test equipment market share in 2017, contributing to around 28% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for about 37% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005528/en/