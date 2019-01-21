Global Automated optical inspection system (AOIS) Market to Witness a CAGR of 20.6% during 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated optical inspection system (AOIS) market is expected to reach USD 1,436.9 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 20.6%. Factors driving the market growth include; rising demand for consumer electronics, advancements in technology, surging need for high-performance electronic devices, and emergence of surface-mount technology. Also, growing demand for printed circuit boards in a wide range of applications across various end-use industries further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, growing e-waste is also a major concern, which has led to rapid adoption of automated optical inspection system to avoid breakups and faults in electronic gadgets.



Automated optical inspection system (AOIS) is a device, which is used to detect the failures, defects and faults in a printed circuit board, and aids in scanning the wafer sheet. It is useful in improving the quality and performance of the device, along with enhancement in inspection speed. The inspecting solder in AOIS verifies accurate assembly, and increases the throughput. Furthermore, these are capable of high accuracy measurements, color verification and defect detection. In addition, this system includes a wide range of analysis and measurement tools to effectively solve a wide range of inspection and measurement applications.

AOIS are being deployed in many end-use industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT &Telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and among others. Among end-use industries, the use of AOIS in healthcare sector is increasingly gaining momentum owing to the rapid adoption of surgical devices, stents, catheters, and among others. Also, the system ensures reliable quality by employing transmitted illumination for film mask inspection. Furthermore, the demand for AOIS in electronics vertical is also growing, as the system serves hybrid inspection applications for PCB and metal hard mask.

Increasing demand for sophisticated and smart devices driving the demand for automated optical inspection system

The growth of AOIS market is mainly driven by rapid adoption of latest technology in the field of electronic devices such as smart phones, high definition television, and others. With technological advancements, the complexity of semiconductor devices increases owing to the emergence of new design. These complexities are likely to increase the chances of defects, and become more tedious and expensive. Therefore, automated optical inspection system has become an essential tool to ensure costs as low as possible, by detecting faults early in the production line. Furthermore, the rising inclination for multi-functional devices has led to the construction of the modern electronic devices such as wearable devices, laptops, smart phones, and others more complex. Owing to the increasing complexity of the devices, the demand for AOI systems is significantly boosting. In addition, implementation of an automated optical inspection system assists in maintaining inspection consistency, reduce manpower and labor costs.

Key findings from the report:

On the basis of types, 2D AOI system held the major share of the market in 2017, owing to its flexible inspection technology and cost effectiveness. Additionally, technological advancements and ease of programming has fostered the rapid adoption of AOI system.





Based on technology, Inline AOI is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rapid expansion of electronics manufacturing companies. The inline AOI systems are capable of determining the defects quickly and can prevent the production of inaccurate boards. Though, these systems are faster in operation, however not easy to program.





Based on application, defect detection system segment is likely to dominate the global automated optical inspection system market and expected to retain its dominance by 2024.





Based on the end-use, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to dominate the market in 2017, and expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.





Automotive industry is expected the highest CAGR during 2018-2024, owing to the increasing demand for safety systems in vehicles such as antilock-braking systems (ABS), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and others.





Major players profiled in the global automated optical inspection systems market includes; Nordson Corporation; Nanotronics; Keyence; Cyberoptics Corporation; Industrial vision; MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd.; Omron Corporation; SCREEN PE Solutions Co. Ltd.; AOI Systems Ltd.; Camtek Ltd.; Koh Young Technology Inc.; Saki Corporation; Viscom AG; Machine Vision Products Inc.; ViTrox Corporation Berhad; and Vi Technology among others.

Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems (AOIS) Market - Regional Insight

Geographically, the global AOIS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share of the market in 2017. The growth in the region is primarily attributed to the presence of leading manufacturers of electronic components as well as high population density in the region which has resulted in a huge demand for electronic devices. North America is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market for automated optical inspection system over the forecast period. Factors driving the market growth in the region are increased demand for advanced automotive products, high penetration of consumer electronics, and growing concerns for producing safe and qualitative electronic products.

The report segments the global automated optical inspection system (AOIS) market on the basis of Type, Technology, Application, End-use, and Region.

By Type 2-Dimensional AOI Systems 3-Dimensional AOI Systems



By Technology Offline AOI Systems Inline AOI Systems



By Application: Camera System Computer Systems Lighting Systems Defect Detection Systems Others





By End-use Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defense Industrial Electronics Automotive Electrical and Electronics Healthcare IT & Telecommunication Energy and Power Others



By Region: North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Taiwan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East and Africa (MEA) Central & South America (CSA)



