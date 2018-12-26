Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automatic Backwashing Filters Market 2018-2022| Minimizing Energy and Water Consumption to Boost Demand| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 11:04am CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global automatic backwashing filters market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005072/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automatic backwashing filters mark ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automatic backwashing filters market for the period 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the wastewater industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automatic backwashing filters market 2018-2022. Municipalities are focusing on full privatization and PPPs due to financial considerations. For instance, Oman's main municipal wastewater services body recently stated that it is shifting toward the use of private finance for new treatment plants. These initiatives are expected to boost the demand for automated technologies that not only enhance productivity but also reduce the overall downtime during the operation process. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automatic backwashing filters market is the minimizing energy and water consumption:

Global automatic backwashing filters market: Minimizing energy and water consumption

Automatic backwashing filters have different sets of meshed screens to enhance the filtration process. Automatic backwashing filters have a drain valve that has backwashing capability and consumes less water, thereby ensuring low water consumption during the backwashing process. ABF only requires fractional horsepower (FHP) motors that draw minimal energy, and compared with media filters, the initial head loss is minimal, thereby reducing the overall energy consumption. The overall low water consumption and energy efficiency delivered by automatic backwashing filters are the key factors for the growth of the global automatic backwashing filters market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The demand for low-maintenance filtration systems has been growing significantly, which is encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced filter media to meet this demand. Filtration device manufacturers have come up with advanced filters such as filter media with stainless steel or aluminum mesh and filtration units with integrated pumps. Therefore, these advances in filtration technology are expected to boost the growth of the market.”

Global automatic backwashing filters market: Segmentation analysis

The global automatic backwashing filters market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (W&WW, oil and gas, M&M, and C&P) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 45% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau
PU
11:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Marotta rings the changes as crisis-hit Inter tackle Napoli
AQ
11:22aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : 5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
AQ
11:22aJapan's MUFG picks core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle
RE
11:20aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019
PU
11:20aSINGHAIYI : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
11:17aGlobal Automotive Actuators Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Active Suspension Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
11:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Utilities Are Projected to Spend Nearly $100 Billion on Networking and Communications Equipment and Services over the Next Decade
BU
11:14aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Former Sinochem chief sentenced to 12 years for graft - state media
RE
11:09aOil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
2PRIVATE BUYERS OF IRAN CRUDE HAD NO PROBLEMS EXPORTING IT: oil minister
3MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
4JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
5KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.