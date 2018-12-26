Global Automatic Backwashing Filters Market 2018-2022| Minimizing Energy and Water Consumption to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global automatic backwashing filters market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the wastewater industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automatic backwashing filters market 2018-2022. Municipalities are focusing on full privatization and PPPs due to financial considerations. For instance, Oman's main municipal wastewater services body recently stated that it is shifting toward the use of private finance for new treatment plants. These initiatives are expected to boost the demand for automated technologies that not only enhance productivity but also reduce the overall downtime during the operation process. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automatic backwashing filters market is the minimizing energy and water consumption:

Global automatic backwashing filters market: Minimizing energy and water consumption

Automatic backwashing filters have different sets of meshed screens to enhance the filtration process. Automatic backwashing filters have a drain valve that has backwashing capability and consumes less water, thereby ensuring low water consumption during the backwashing process. ABF only requires fractional horsepower (FHP) motors that draw minimal energy, and compared with media filters, the initial head loss is minimal, thereby reducing the overall energy consumption. The overall low water consumption and energy efficiency delivered by automatic backwashing filters are the key factors for the growth of the global automatic backwashing filters market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The demand for low-maintenance filtration systems has been growing significantly, which is encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced filter media to meet this demand. Filtration device manufacturers have come up with advanced filters such as filter media with stainless steel or aluminum mesh and filtration units with integrated pumps. Therefore, these advances in filtration technology are expected to boost the growth of the market.”

Global automatic backwashing filters market: Segmentation analysis

The global automatic backwashing filters market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (W&WW, oil and gas, M&M, and C&P) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 45% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

