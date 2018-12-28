Global Automatic Doors Market 2018-2022| Increase in Infrastructure Projects to Drive Growth| Technavio

The global automatic doors market research report by Technavio
A key driver for the global automatic doors market is the increase in
infrastructure projects in emerging countries. The demand for automatic
doors from emerging countries such as China and India is increasing, as
the government and private sector players are taking initiatives to
improve the infrastructure in the cities. For instance, consistent
efforts are being made to improve the infrastructure in smart cities,
where the focus is on using non-toxic, recycled, and
environment-friendly materials.
Technavio classifies increased demand of automatic doors for clean rooms
has the potential to impact the global
automatic doors market and contribute to its growth
significantly. This market research report also
provides an analysis of the other important drivers and trends expected
to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022.
Global automatic doors market: Increase in
demand for automatic doors for clean rooms
Clean rooms necessitate the installation of automatic doors to ensure
minimal microbial contamination and prevent external and cross
contamination. Some of the commercial end-users, which require the use
of clean rooms are laboratories and hospitals. The adoption of automatic
doors in these spaces is expected to increase, with rising emphasis on
the safety of people and products.
“Clean rooms are being designed with materials, which allow the
integration of HVAC systems and entrances in such a manner that ensures
minimal entry of dust particles while maintaining microbiological levels
within the stipulated limit. Hence, adopting automatic doors for clean
rooms is a major factor to ensure safety,” says a senior research
analyst at Technavio.
Global automatic doors market: Segmentation
analysis
This automatic doors market analysis report segments the market by
product (automatic sliding doors, automatic swing doors, automatic
folding doors, automatic revolving doors, and others) and geography (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The automatic sliding doors segment held the largest market share in
2017, accounting for over 38% of the market. This product segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 43% of the market
share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region
is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
