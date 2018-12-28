Global Automatic Doors Market 2018-2022| Increase in Infrastructure Projects to Drive Growth| Technavio

The global automatic doors market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005094/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automatic doors market from 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global automatic doors market is the increase in infrastructure projects in emerging countries. The demand for automatic doors from emerging countries such as China and India is increasing, as the government and private sector players are taking initiatives to improve the infrastructure in the cities. For instance, consistent efforts are being made to improve the infrastructure in smart cities, where the focus is on using non-toxic, recycled, and environment-friendly materials.

Technavio classifies increased demand of automatic doors for clean rooms has the potential to impact the global automatic doors market and contribute to its growth significantly. This market research report also provides an analysis of the other important drivers and trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global automatic doors market: Increase in demand for automatic doors for clean rooms

Clean rooms necessitate the installation of automatic doors to ensure minimal microbial contamination and prevent external and cross contamination. Some of the commercial end-users, which require the use of clean rooms are laboratories and hospitals. The adoption of automatic doors in these spaces is expected to increase, with rising emphasis on the safety of people and products.

“Clean rooms are being designed with materials, which allow the integration of HVAC systems and entrances in such a manner that ensures minimal entry of dust particles while maintaining microbiological levels within the stipulated limit. Hence, adopting automatic doors for clean rooms is a major factor to ensure safety,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global automatic doors market: Segmentation analysis

This automatic doors market analysis report segments the market by product (automatic sliding doors, automatic swing doors, automatic folding doors, automatic revolving doors, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automatic sliding doors segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 38% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 43% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005094/en/