Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market to 2026 by Product, Offering, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:17pm CEST

The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market was estimated at $30.11 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $99.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Factors such as growing e-commerce industry, minimizing queuing & transaction time, increasing convenience in making small-value payments and rising adoption of AIDC solutions by financial institutions are expected to drive the market. However, high deployment cost of AIDC solutions is restraining the market growth.

Based on Product Type, the Biometric systems segment held considerable market share owing to their rising acceptance by a variety of industries to keep track of staff, patients, and customers; and for identification of individuals.

By geography, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. Rise in demand for automated systems that reduce the dependence on manual labor as well as the emergence of cloud-based technology for maintaining databases are a few important factors that drive the market for AIDC systems in these two regions. Growing importance of AIDC systems in the health care sector has also pushed the market for AIDC in North America and Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Product

6 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Offering

7 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By End-User

8 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

  • Avery Dennison
  • B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
  • Epson
  • Bluebird Inc.
  • NCR
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Casio
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation
  • Denso Wave
  • Code Corporation
  • M3 Mobile
  • Newland Europe B.V.
  • Cipherlab
  • Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Impinj

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wffbzn/global_automatic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:59pSPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET : Tap issue ISIN NO0010797970
AQ
01:58pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Establishment of Maximum Interest Rate
AQ
01:58pOil heads for weekly loss on concerns over trade row
RE
01:57pSPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET : Two new senior unsecured notes
AQ
01:56pABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:56pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:56pCHINA PROPERTIES : Change of auditor
PU
01:56pNIXU OYJ : is developing a solution for digital authentication for foreigners
PU
01:56pFactors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Okta, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, MDC Partners, Colfax, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and AngioDynamics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Comedown Sows Tech Doubts -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.