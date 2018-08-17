Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market to 2026 by Product, Offering, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automatic
Identification and Data Capture - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)"
According to the report, the global Automatic Identification and Data
Capture market was estimated at $30.11 billion in 2017 and is projected
to reach $99.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.2%.
Factors such as growing e-commerce industry, minimizing queuing &
transaction time, increasing convenience in making small-value payments
and rising adoption of AIDC solutions by financial institutions are
expected to drive the market. However, high deployment cost of AIDC
solutions is restraining the market growth.
Based on Product Type, the Biometric systems segment held considerable
market share owing to their rising acceptance by a variety of industries
to keep track of staff, patients, and customers; and for identification
of individuals.
By geography, North America dominated the market followed by Europe.
Rise in demand for automated systems that reduce the dependence on
manual labor as well as the emergence of cloud-based technology for
maintaining databases are a few important factors that drive the market
for AIDC systems in these two regions. Growing importance of AIDC
systems in the health care sector has also pushed the market for AIDC in
North America and Europe.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Product
6 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Offering
7 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By End-User
8 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
Avery Dennison
-
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
-
Epson
-
Bluebird Inc.
-
NCR
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Casio
-
Zebra Technologies Corporation
-
Denso Wave
-
Code Corporation
-
M3 Mobile
-
Newland Europe B.V.
-
Cipherlab
-
Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.
-
Impinj
