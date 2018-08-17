Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market to 2026 by Product, Offering, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market was estimated at $30.11 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $99.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Factors such as growing e-commerce industry, minimizing queuing & transaction time, increasing convenience in making small-value payments and rising adoption of AIDC solutions by financial institutions are expected to drive the market. However, high deployment cost of AIDC solutions is restraining the market growth.

Based on Product Type, the Biometric systems segment held considerable market share owing to their rising acceptance by a variety of industries to keep track of staff, patients, and customers; and for identification of individuals.

By geography, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. Rise in demand for automated systems that reduce the dependence on manual labor as well as the emergence of cloud-based technology for maintaining databases are a few important factors that drive the market for AIDC systems in these two regions. Growing importance of AIDC systems in the health care sector has also pushed the market for AIDC in North America and Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Product

6 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Offering

7 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By End-User

8 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Avery Dennison

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Epson

Bluebird Inc.

NCR

Honeywell International Inc.

Casio

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Denso Wave

Code Corporation

M3 Mobile

Newland Europe B.V.

Cipherlab

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Impinj

