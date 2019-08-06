Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2019-2023| 14% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio

The global automatic irrigation equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005483/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automatic irrigation equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Government and non-government bodies in most of the countries across the world are emphasizing sustainable agriculture practices. Improving the irrigation system is one of the essential factors for promoting sustainable agriculture practices on a global scale. Thus, governments are offering farm assistance loans to automate the irrigation system in agriculture. Such initiatives are expected to impact the global automatic irrigation equipment market.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of solar-powered automatic irrigation systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automatic irrigation equipment market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automatic irrigation equipment Market: Growing Popularity of Solar-Powered Automatic Irrigation Systems

Automatic irrigation systems require a continuous supply of electricity, and access to electricity grids is not always guaranteed in rural areas, especially in developing countries. Thus, solar-powered automatic irrigation systems are gaining popularity. These systems combine the efficiency of micro-irrigation with the reliability of a solar-powered water pump. Thus, the growing popularity of solar-powered automatic irrigation systems is expected to be one of the key trends in the automatic irrigation equipment market during the next five years.

“Apart from the growing popularity of solar-powered automatic irrigation systems, other factors such as the increasing online presence of vendors, and the introduction of smart assistants in controllers and flow meters will have a significant impact on the growth of the automatic irrigation equipment market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automatic irrigation equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automatic irrigation equipment market worth by product controllers, sensors, valves, injectors, and flow meters), end-user (agriculture, commercial, and residential) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the automatic irrigation equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the automatic irrigation equipment market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as government initiatives to support sustainable agriculture practices and increasing consumer awareness concerning adopting water-efficient lawn maintenance systems.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005483/en/