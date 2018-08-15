Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand.



The Global market is analyzed by the following Applications:



Toll & Parking

Law Enforcement

Journey Time

The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ACCEO Gtechna (USA)

ANPRSolutions.com (Australia)

ARH, Inc. (Hungary)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

CAME Parkare (Spain)

Captec Ltd. (UK)

ClearView Communications Limited (UK)

COBAN Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

DTK Software (Latvia)

ELSAG North America LLC (USA)

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd (UK)

Petards Group plc (UK)

PlateSmart Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Quercus Technologies (Spain)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TagMaster AB (Sweden)

CA Traffic Limited (UK)

Tattile Srl (Italy)

Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Wide Range of Applications

Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow

A Boon for ITS

Market Outlook

Developed Markets

Traditional Revenue Contributors for ANPR Systems

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth

Competitive Overview



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras

Sustained Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies Augurs Well for the Market

Rising Incidents of Crime Drives Demand Enforcement of Traffic Rules & Regulations Made Easy by ANPR

ANPR as a Key Enabler of Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Growing Number of ETC System Deployments

A Key Opportunity Indicator

Key Statistical Findings

Parking Control

An Emerging Revenue Spinner

Parking Lot Management

An Additional Revenue Stream for ANPR System Vendors

ANPR

A Key Technique for Measuring Journey Time

Border Control

An Emerging Application Area

Building Access Control

An Opportunity on the Anvil

Opportunity Indicator:

Mobile ANPR

Highly Preferred

Technology Developments Continue to Boost Prospects for ANPR

Technological Innovations Brings New Functionalities for ANPR Cameras

Cloud based ANPR Solutions Set to Expand Application Base

Enhanced Connectivity Expands ANPR Adoption to Hi-Tech Applications

Issues & Challenges

Open Source ANPR Systems

A Key Competitive Threat for Proprietary Systems

Diversity in License Plates

A Key Market Barrier

Concerns Relating to Breach of Privacy

A Dampener to the Market



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Siemens Launches Next Generation ANPR Camera

Tattile Introduces New Range of ANPR Cameras

Dallmeier Introduces Exclusive Camera for Number Plate Recognition

Genetec Unveils Cloud Based ALPR Solution



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

3M Divests Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition Business to Neology, Inc.

TagMaster Completes Acquisition of CA Traffic

Pelco and PlateSmart Announce Partnership for Providing ANPR Solutions

ACCEO Takes Over Groupe Techna Inc.

Selex Bags Contract for Number Plate Recognition System in the UK



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 76)

The United States (13)

Canada (5)

Japan (1)

Europe (46) France (2) Germany (6) The United Kingdom (18) Italy (4) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (13)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

Middle East (1)

Africa (1)



