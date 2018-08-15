Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Applications:
Toll & Parking
Law Enforcement
Journey Time
The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:
ACCEO Gtechna (USA)
ANPRSolutions.com (Australia)
ARH, Inc. (Hungary)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
CAME Parkare (Spain)
Captec Ltd. (UK)
ClearView Communications Limited (UK)
COBAN Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Digital Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)
DTK Software (Latvia)
ELSAG North America LLC (USA)
NDI Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)
JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd (UK)
Petards Group plc (UK)
PlateSmart Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Q-Free ASA (Norway)
Quercus Technologies (Spain)
Siemens AG (Germany)
TagMaster AB (Sweden)
CA Traffic Limited (UK)
Tattile Srl (Italy)
Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW A Prelude Wide Range of Applications Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow A Boon for ITS Market Outlook Developed Markets Traditional Revenue Contributors for ANPR Systems Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth Competitive Overview
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras Sustained Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies Augurs Well for the Market Rising Incidents of Crime Drives Demand Enforcement of Traffic Rules & Regulations Made Easy by ANPR ANPR as a Key Enabler of Electronic Toll Collection Systems Growing Number of ETC System Deployments A Key Opportunity Indicator Key Statistical Findings Parking Control An Emerging Revenue Spinner Parking Lot Management An Additional Revenue Stream for ANPR System Vendors ANPR A Key Technique for Measuring Journey Time Border Control An Emerging Application Area Building Access Control An Opportunity on the Anvil Opportunity Indicator: Mobile ANPR Highly Preferred Technology Developments Continue to Boost Prospects for ANPR Technological Innovations Brings New Functionalities for ANPR Cameras Cloud based ANPR Solutions Set to Expand Application Base Enhanced Connectivity Expands ANPR Adoption to Hi-Tech Applications Issues & Challenges Open Source ANPR Systems A Key Competitive Threat for Proprietary Systems Diversity in License Plates A Key Market Barrier Concerns Relating to Breach of Privacy A Dampener to the Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS Siemens Launches Next Generation ANPR Camera Tattile Introduces New Range of ANPR Cameras Dallmeier Introduces Exclusive Camera for Number Plate Recognition Genetec Unveils Cloud Based ALPR Solution
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY 3M Divests Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition Business to Neology, Inc. TagMaster Completes Acquisition of CA Traffic Pelco and PlateSmart Announce Partnership for Providing ANPR Solutions ACCEO Takes Over Groupe Techna Inc. Selex Bags Contract for Number Plate Recognition System in the UK
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 76)