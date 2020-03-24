Global Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp. and Arrowhead Systems Inc. | Technavio

The global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market is poised to grow by USD 466.89 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005237/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automatic Palletizer And Depalletizer Market Analysis Report by Type (Automatic palletizer and Automatic depalletizer), End-users (Food and beverage industry, Consumer durables industry, Pharmaceutical and personal care industry, Chemicals industry, and Other industries), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/automatic-palletizer-and-depalletizer-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. In addition, the emergence of smart factories is anticipated to boost the growth of the automatic palletizer and depalletizer market.

The global e-commerce industry is growing significantly. In fact, the global e-commerce retail sales is expected to grow by USD 2.04 trillion at a rate of 71.64% during 2018-2021. This would increase the need for packaging, which, in turn, would drive the demand for packaging machineries such as palletizers and depalletizers. In addition, with the growing need for improved supply chain operations and timely delivery along with reduced cost, the demand for palletizers and depalletizers will further increase during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market Companies:

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp.

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp. operates its business through segments such as Erectors/Sealers, Packers, Case Sealers, Partition Inserters, and Others. The company offers Model 72A Palletizer, Model 72AG High Speed Palletizer, and Model 75 High Speed Bag Palletizer. These products ensure energy efficient operations and can be used to run cases, trays, display packs, and totes.

Arrowhead Systems Inc.

Arrowhead Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Automation & Robotics, Conveyor Systems, Pallet Handling, Palletizers & Depalletizers, and Spray Coolers & Warmers. The company offers a wide range of palletizers and depalletizers. Some of its key offerings include BusseWorldFlex HL Bulk Palletizer, Viper HL Bulk Palletizer, ViperFlex HL Bulk Palletizer, and Classic W Series HL Bulk Depalletizer.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Airport baggage handling, Building materials, Cement, Chemical industry, and Others. The company offers palletizers for cases and bundles, palletizers for bags and polyouters, and palletizers for filled cans. Some of the key offerings include Palletizer AP FC 30 HERCULES, Palletizer AB 520 ARROW BAG, and Palletizer AC 520 Arrow.

Clevertech Spa

Clevertech Spa operates its business through segments such as Solutions and Products. The company offers floor level, high level, and inline palletizers such as FL1000, FL1000SW, HL2000, and HL7200.

Columbia Machine Inc.

Columbia Machine Inc. operates its business through the unified business segment. The company offers palletizers under various brands such as Palletizer PM 900 series, PM 800 palletizer series, Palletizer PM 400, and robotic palletizer.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automatic palletizer

Automatic depalletizer

Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Food and beverage industry

Consumer durables industry

Pharmaceutical and personal care industry

Chemicals industry

Other industries

Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Plastic Pallets Market – Global plastic pallets market by material (HDPE and PP) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005237/en/