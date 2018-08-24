According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive active body panel market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The growth in the number of on-road collisions and the increased fatality rate is one of the key factors driving the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Automotive Active Body Panel Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive active body panel market into the following geographies:

EMEA

Americas

APAC

In 2017, the EMEA region accounted for 43% of the global market and is projected to decline to 38% by 2022, exhibiting almost 5% decrease in market share.

Global automotive active body panel market: Top emerging trend

Development of energy-storing body panels is an emerging trend in the automotive active body panel space. Automotive engineers and researchers around the globe are continuously working on bringing newer and improved technologies to the market. The emergence of automotive electronics has led to the development of all-electric cars, which seem to be a viable alternative to internal combustion engine driven vehicles. The market for electric vehicles is already growing rapidly with China and European economies dominating the market in terms of market share.

