Global Automotive Active Body Panel Market 2018-2022 | EMEA Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

08/24/2018 | 07:04am EDT

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive active body panel market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The growth in the number of on-road collisions and the increased fatality rate is one of the key factors driving the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005050/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive active body panel mark ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive active body panel market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Automotive Active Body Panel Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive active body panel market into the following geographies:

  • EMEA
  • Americas
  • APAC

In 2017, the EMEA region accounted for 43% of the global market and is projected to decline to 38% by 2022, exhibiting almost 5% decrease in market share.

Global automotive active body panel market: Top emerging trend

Development of energy-storing body panels is an emerging trend in the automotive active body panel space. Automotive engineers and researchers around the globe are continuously working on bringing newer and improved technologies to the market. The emergence of automotive electronics has led to the development of all-electric cars, which seem to be a viable alternative to internal combustion engine driven vehicles. The market for electric vehicles is already growing rapidly with China and European economies dominating the market in terms of market share.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Daimler, Ford, GM, HONDA, Nissan, Porsche, and Volvo Car)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
