Global Automotive Active Cornering System Market 2019-2023 | Developments in Automotive Torque Vectoring Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global automotive active cornering system market is expected to post
a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
The global automotive industry has become highly competitive because of
emerging consumer demands, new vehicle launches, and improving economic
conditions in many developing countries. To differentiate their
products, automakers are offering advanced safety systems in their
vehicles. Also, the increasing importance of active safety systems in
the determination of the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) ratings is
also contributing to the intense competition in the market. Moreover,
active cornering system is mostly offered as a function of ESC or the
electronic stability program in vehicles. Hence, the increased emphasis
on ESC in vehicles will drive the growth of the global automotive active
cornering system during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the developments in automotive torque vectoring
systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its
growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
automotive active cornering system market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global automotive active cornering system
market: Developments in automotive torque vectoring systems
The global automotive active cornering system market is witnessing
developments in the form of added system functionalities. The vendors
operating in the concerned market, along with automakers, are actively
investing in the research and development of stability control systems.
For instance, In February 2018, Toyota Motor Corp. (Toyota Motor)
announced the development of two new AWD systems, namely, Dynamic torque
vectoring AWD' and 'E-Four 4WD system' The dynamic torque vectoring
system uses the world's first ratchet-type dog clutches on the front and
rear wheel shafts. This type of clutch stops the rotation of the drive
system, which helps in transmitting the driving force to the rear wheels
when in 2WD mode. On the other hand, the E-Four system uses an advanced
control system, which optimally distributes the torque to the rear
wheels based on real-time driving conditions. Such trends are expected
to spur the growth of the global automotive active cornering system
market during the forecast period.
“The global automotive active cornering system market is growing due
to the safety benefits associated with active cornering systems. The
system aids automobile safety by reducing the probability of rollovers,
which further reduces the chances of injuries and fatalities. Hence,
automakers are offering active cornering systems, especially in larger
utility vehicles, to lower the chances of rollover accidents, thereby
driving market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global automotive active cornering system
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive active
cornering system market by application (SUVs, and others) and
geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South
America).
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe,
APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the European region is expected to register the highest
incremental growth due to the growing demand for utility vehicles in the
region.
