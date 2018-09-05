Global Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market 2018-2022| Key Facts and Figures| Technavio

The global automotive airless radial tire market is expected to post a CAGR of over 28% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the improved safety against tire blowout. Tire blowouts are characterized by tire bursts followed by a rapid loss of air pressure in the tire. Conventional tires are prone to tire blowouts due to lower air pressure and due to the formation of punctures in the wheel. The use of automotive airless tires ensures safer usability with minimal risk of tire blowouts. Most tire blowouts are caused due to the overheating of the tire. This happens when the low air pressure causes the internal rubber to lose its bond with the steel cord reinforcement and internal fabric.

This market research report on the global automotive airless radial tire market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of tweel as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive airless radial tire market:

Global automotive airless radial tire market: Development of tweel

Tweel is a hybrid between tire and wheel that is being developed by Michelin since 2015. It is an automotive airless tire held together by rubber spokes. The airless tire model was designed to reduce the amount to bounce while running over road bumps. The rubber spokes transfer energy arising from roads bumps to provide a smoother drive. Michelin developed a range of tweel model airless tires for vehicles such as the skid steer loaders and light-tactical vehicles used by military special operations in 2016.

“The company offers tweels for light construction vehicles, ATVs, golf carts, and zero turn mowers. These airless tires are only compatible for use up to speeds of 40 miles per hour. Hence, these tires are not suited for use on highways and can haul up to 1,300 kgs of vehicle weight,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing.

Global automotive airless radial tire market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive airless radial tire market by application (ATVs and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The ATVs segment held the entire market share in 2017, accounting for 100% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 46%.

