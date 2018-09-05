Global Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market 2018-2022| Key Facts and Figures| Technavio

The global automotive airless radial tire market is expected to post a
CAGR of over 28% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the improved safety
against tire blowout. Tire blowouts are characterized by tire bursts
followed by a rapid loss of air pressure in the tire. Conventional tires
are prone to tire blowouts due to lower air pressure and due to the
formation of punctures in the wheel. The use of automotive airless tires
ensures safer usability with minimal risk of tire blowouts. Most tire
blowouts are caused due to the overheating of the tire. This happens
when the low air pressure causes the internal rubber to lose its bond
with the steel cord reinforcement and internal fabric.
This market research report on the global
automotive airless radial tire market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of tweel as one of
the key emerging trends in the global automotive airless radial tire
market:
Global automotive airless radial tire market:
Development of tweel
Tweel is a hybrid between tire and wheel that is being developed by
Michelin since 2015. It is an automotive airless tire held together by
rubber spokes. The airless tire model was designed to reduce the amount
to bounce while running over road bumps. The rubber spokes transfer
energy arising from roads bumps to provide a smoother drive. Michelin
developed a range of tweel model airless tires for vehicles such as the
skid steer loaders and light-tactical vehicles used by military special
operations in 2016.
“The company offers tweels for light construction vehicles, ATVs,
golf carts, and zero turn mowers. These airless tires are only
compatible for use up to speeds of 40 miles per hour. Hence, these tires
are not suited for use on highways and can haul up to 1,300 kgs of
vehicle weight,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
automotive manufacturing.
Global automotive airless radial tire market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive airless
radial tire market by application (ATVs and commercial vehicles) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The ATVs segment held the entire market share in 2017, accounting for
100% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the
global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 41%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 46%.
