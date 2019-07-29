Log in
Global Automotive Brake Override System Market 2019-2023| Advances in ADAS Technology to Boost Demand| Technavio

07/29/2019 | 03:01am EDT

The global automotive brake override system market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005223/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive brake override system market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global automotive brake override system market size is the increasing demand for battery electric vehicles (BEV). Several OEMs are focusing on enhancing the range of EVs, which is increasing the demand for safety technologies in vehicles. As users of fuel-powered vehicles are habituated to driving vehicles with three pedals, driving an electric vehicle with two pedals can cause an error in judgement, which can lead to serious consequences. Brake override systems disconnect the drive train from electric motors once the simultaneous braking and acceleration command is detected. This enhances the braking effect as only brakes interact with the wheels. Thus, the rising demand for BEVs will fuel the growth of the automotive brake override system market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advances in ADAS technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automotive brake override system market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Brake Override System Market: Advances in ADAS Technology

The adoption of ADAS has increased at a significant rate over the last few years, mainly driven by regulatory norms, and the growing adoption by OEMs. Moreover, OEMs are increasingly focusing on developing autonomous vehicles, which is likely to boost the adoption of ADAS during the forecast period. This is expected to provide growth opportunities for active safety technologies, such as brake override systems.

“Apart from the advances in ADAS technology, other factors such as the growing shift toward electrifying the vehicle fleet, and the increasing emergence of autonomous vehicles will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive brake override system market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Brake Override System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive brake override system market worth by vehicle type (passenger cars, and commercial vehicles), and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the automotive brake override system market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The automotive brake override system market analysis report identifies factors such as the increasing awareness about vehicle safety features, and technological advances to fuel the market dominance of North America during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


