Global Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology and Vehicle Type - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 01:03pm CEST

The "Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology, and Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive camera is specifically designed to increase driver's situational awareness and for improving road side safety. The cameras can detect, identify, and analyze objects such as pedestrians, cars, bicycles, and others. Moreover, they enhance the overall driver experience and reduce the risks of accidents.

They are used in numerous parts such as front, rear, side, and in-vehicle for a number of applications; for instance, driver drowsiness detection, side & rear view, lane departure & park-assist system, and other warning & detection functions.

Segments Analyzed

  • By application, the market is categorized into park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, driver monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot detection, and others.
  • Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared camera, thermal camera, and digital camera.
  • On the basis of type of vehicle, it is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Demand for Passenger Vehicles Coupled with Safety & Security Concerns Amongst Consumers
  • Increase in Number of Road Fatalities

Restraint

  • High Installation Cost

Opportunities

  • Rise in Trend of Installing ADAS
  • Legislations Mandating Installation of Cameras in Vehicles

Key Players Profiled

  • Automation Engineering Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Continental AG
  • Aptiv PLC
  • Stonkam Co. Ltd.
  • Mobileye N.V.
  • Autoliv Inc.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • OmniVision Technologies
  • Valeo

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Automotive Camera Market, by Applications

Chapter 5: Automotive Camera Market, by Technology

Chapter 6: Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Type

Chapter 7: Automotive Camera Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5f2ffk/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
