Global Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology and Vehicle Type - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Automotive camera is specifically designed to increase driver's situational awareness and for improving road side safety. The cameras can detect, identify, and analyze objects such as pedestrians, cars, bicycles, and others. Moreover, they enhance the overall driver experience and reduce the risks of accidents.

They are used in numerous parts such as front, rear, side, and in-vehicle for a number of applications; for instance, driver drowsiness detection, side & rear view, lane departure & park-assist system, and other warning & detection functions.

Segments Analyzed

By application, the market is categorized into park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, driver monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot detection, and others.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared camera, thermal camera, and digital camera.

On the basis of type of vehicle, it is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Passenger Vehicles Coupled with Safety & Security Concerns Amongst Consumers

Increase in Number of Road Fatalities

Restraint

High Installation Cost

Opportunities

Rise in Trend of Installing ADAS

Legislations Mandating Installation of Cameras in Vehicles

Key Players Profiled

Automation Engineering Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Mobileye N.V.

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International Inc.

OmniVision Technologies

Valeo

