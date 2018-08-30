Log in
Global Automotive Catalyst Market 2018-2023: Tighter Legislation for the Reduction of Toxic Emissions is Anticipated to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

The "Automotive Catalyst Market by Type (Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium), Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicles, Heavy-Duty Vehicles), and region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive catalyst market is projected to reach USD 15.73 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% from USD 12.35 billion in 2018. One of the significant factors driving the growth of the automotive catalyst market is the increasing emission standards.

Strict emission control standards in emerging countries in the Asia Pacific and South America to reduce environmental pollution are expected to drive the automotive catalyst market. However, growth of electric vehicles can curtail the growth of the automotive catalyst market in emerging economies.

The light-duty vehicle segment is projected to be the largest vehicle type segment of the automotive catalyst market.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the automotive catalyst market in 2018, in terms of value and volume. Light-duty vehicles, such as passenger cars lead automotive production across the globe. In recent years, automotive manufacturers have been focusing on lower vehicle emissions, which, in turn, has created a demand for automotive catalysts.

The automotive catalyst market in the APAC region is projected to be the largest during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. India and China are the key markets for automotive catalysts in the APAC region. The increasing demand for automotive catalysts for passenger cars is projected to fuel the growth of the automotive catalyst market in the region.

Key companies profiled in this market research report include BASF (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Umicore (Belgium), Cataler (Japan), Cummins (US), Heraeus (Germany), INTERKAT (Germany), and Tenneco (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Automotive Catalyst Market, By Type

7 Automotive Catalyst Market, By Vehicle Type

8 Automotive Catalyst Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

  • BASF
  • Bosal
  • Cataler
  • CDTI Advanced Materials
  • Clariant
  • CRI Catalyst
  • Cummins
  • Ecocat
  • Heraeus
  • Ibiden
  • Interkat
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Magnetti Marelli
  • Ne Chemcat
  • NG Clark
  • Sinocat
  • Tenneco
  • Umicore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/235cpt/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
