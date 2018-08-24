Log in
Global Automotive Chip (Analog ICs, Logic ICs, Microcontroller, Memory) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2018 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

The "Automotive Chip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component Type (Analog ICs, Logic ICs, Microcontroller, Memory), By Application Type, By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive chip market size is expected to reach USD 56.24 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Rising awareness regarding energy-efficient lighting systems and burgeoning sales of luxury vehicles equipped with navigation and infotainment systems are creating an upswing in the demand for automotive chips.

Spiraling demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is driving the automotive chip market. Automotive chip enhances a vehicle's security system and in-vehicle infotainment system. It also ensures safety and comfort of occupants including the driver. For instance, the SYNC technology of Ford enables driver to make hands-free phone calls and lets them control the entire navigation and infotainment system using their voice. These benefits are expected to stoke the growth of the market. However, complex and expensive technology and network challenges in developing economies are estimated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

In the North America region, the automotive chip market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Prominent vendors in the market include Microchip Technology Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; NXP Semiconductors; and Infineon Technologies AG.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Chip Market Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Automotive Chip Market Component Type Outlook

Chapter 5 Automotive Chip Market Application Type Outlook

Chapter 6 Automotive Chip Market Vehicle Type Outlook

Chapter 7 Automotive Chip Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Microchip Technology Incorporated
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • NVIDIA CORPORATION
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • STMicroelectronics N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tw2vs9/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
