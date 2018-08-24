Global Automotive Chip (Analog ICs, Logic ICs, Microcontroller, Memory) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2018 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive
The global automotive chip market size is expected to reach USD 56.24
billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
Rising awareness regarding energy-efficient lighting systems and
burgeoning sales of luxury vehicles equipped with navigation and
infotainment systems are creating an upswing in the demand for
automotive chips.
Spiraling demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is driving the
automotive chip market. Automotive chip enhances a vehicle's security
system and in-vehicle infotainment system. It also ensures safety and
comfort of occupants including the driver. For instance, the SYNC
technology of Ford enables driver to make hands-free phone calls and
lets them control the entire navigation and infotainment system using
their voice. These benefits are expected to stoke the growth of the
market. However, complex and expensive technology and network challenges
in developing economies are estimated to hinder the growth of the market
over the forecast period.
In the North America region, the automotive chip market is likely to
expand at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Prominent vendors in
the market include Microchip Technology Inc.; Texas Instruments
Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; NXP Semiconductors; and Infineon
Technologies AG.
