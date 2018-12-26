Global Automotive Clutch Actuator Market 2019-2023 | 10% CAGR Projection over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global automotive clutch actuator market is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology. A by-wire technology is an innovation that replaces conventional physical connections such as cables and mechanical linkages with a wire that transmits electronic signals. The ECU is in control of the electronic system that allows other valve-like mechanical body components of ADAS to integrate with the x-by-wire system smoothly. X-by-wire (XBW) systems, in general, involve the use of electrical or electro-mechanical systems that perform vehicular functions traditionally achieved through mechanical linkages. XBW technology replaces traditional mechanical control systems with electronic versions, using electromechanical actuators and human-machine interfaces. Hence, with the adoption of automatic transmission systems growing, the shift-by-wire market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global automotive clutch actuator market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the frictionless engine coupling with the drive systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive clutch actuator market:

Global automotive clutch actuator market: Frictionless engine coupling with the drive systems

The clutch system has long remained the safest method of coupling the engine and transmission. Reduction of friction and energy transfer efficiency are the major subjects of research. The manual gearbox is set to phase out from the industry as time moves on. The new clutch technology is the elimination of clutch friction and pressure plate. This clutch kit is highly efficient and has an enhanced lifetime. Further, many leading automotive engineering colleges are involved in research work. For instance, MIT has developed a new design that replaces the clutch kit by an individual dog gear. This dog gear uses interlocking teeth instead of friction to couple engine and gearbox. This design has reduced the weight and size of transmission systems and reduced frictional energy losses that occur in current systems. The technology is expected to be successful in exotic cars, high-performance cars, and luxury premium vehicles.

“Some other factors that are enhancing the demand for automotive clutch actuators are – rise in demand for automatic transmission systems, development of triple clutch transmission system, and the development of auto-shift to a manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global automotive clutch actuator market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive clutch actuator market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 8%.

