Global Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2019-2023 | 5% CAGR Projection Through 2023 | Technavio

The global automotive cockpit module market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive cockpit module market 2019-2023.

Vendors in the market are offering enhanced levels of personalization by increasing in-cabin features to improve customer satisfaction. Several vendors are offering platforms that intelligently integrate the infotainment, instrument cluster, and display systems with ADAS, navigation, e-mirrors, and audio and sound management. Some vendors are introducing automotive assistants that can deliver push notifications about traffic conditions and suggest a quicker alternative route. Such innovative features are improving the in-cabin experience for drivers. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the automotive cockpit module market.

As per Technavio, connected vehicle technology and IoT will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Cockpit Module Market: Connected Vehicle Technology and IoT

Automobile manufacturers are increasing their focus toward the development of cars that can connect with other vehicles and devices to improve driving experience. Many automakers are collaborating with mobile operators to develop technologies to enable remote monitoring of vehicles through SIM cards. This will ensure optimization of operations, aid maintenance, and increase the convenience and comfort of vehicle occupants. In addition, advances in IoT have further increased the ability of vehicles to communicate with other automotive and non-automotive devices and human-machine systems. The advent of IoT and connected vehicle technologies is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Automotive gesture recognition system and enhancement of vehicle interiors will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Cockpit Module Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive cockpit module market application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of industry experts in the field of automotive cockpits, including electronic controls, instrument clusters, and instrument panels.

