Global Automotive Drivetrain Market 2019-2023 | Electrification of Automotive Drivetrain Components to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
11/07/2019 | 06:01pm EST

The global automotive drivetrain market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005670/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive drivetrain market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as growing industrialization, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable incomes have influenced the adoption of passenger cars in developing countries such as China and India. The automotive industry is also witnessing considerable growth in the Americas. Automobile manufacturers in the region are introducing new car models with innovative features to attract customers from various income groups. Vehicle manufacturers are also introducing various models of SUVs to boost sales. The surge in the demand for automobiles is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global automotive drivetrain market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30713

As per Technavio, the electrification of automotive drivetrain components will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automation Drivetrain Market: Electrification of Automotive Drivetrain Components

Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development of electric drive axles. This eliminates the use of heavy propeller shafts, thereby enhancing the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Many OEMs are introducing Intelligent-AWD (i-AWD) systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles to improve drivability and safety. The introduction of i-AWD also turns a 2WD into a hybrid i-AWD system. In addition, the rising stringency around vehicle emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards, the demand for such drivetrains will increase significantly during the forecast period.

“The use of carbon fiber for making drivetrain components and hollow drivetrain components are some other major factors that will boost the market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive drivetrain market by application (2WD, AWD/4WD, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing sales of compact crossovers and mini SUV models in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
