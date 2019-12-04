Global Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2019-2023 | 9% CAGR Projection Through 2023 | Technavio

The global automotive electric side view mirror market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005321/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive electric side view mirror market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendors in the market are integrating rearview mirrors with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This technology integrates cameras and mirrors with lighting and telematics to improve visibility through real-time information. Moreover, in 2018, NHTSA in the US mandated the use of rear cameras in all vehicles. This compelled automakers to include rearview visibility systems, such as backup cameras in passenger cars, vans, SUVs, and trucks. Such regulatory mandates have spurred the incorporation of the latest technologies in the automotive mirror systems, which is driving market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30957

As per Technavio, the development of surround-view mirror system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market: Development of Surround View Mirror System

The surround-view mirror system or 360o camera system intelligently combines information from various cameras in the vehicle and displays as a single video to provide an elevated view to the driver. It is also backed with sonar technologies to identify the distance between the adjacent vehicles and objects to alert driver with audio signals. This trend is expected to further increase the integration of electronics into the automotive side view mirror, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

“The development of autonomous cars and advances in automotive camera technology will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive electric side view mirror market application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing demand for luxury cars in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005321/en/