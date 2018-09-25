Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market 2018-2022 | Development of MEMS Technology and NESM to Drive Growth | Technavio

The global automotive exhaust gas sensors market is expected to post a
CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of this market is the increase in demand
for automobiles. Automobiles provide profound mobility to individuals
and are often considered as status symbols. With increasing purchasing
power, the consumer demand for new and better vehicles will likely rise.
With the rise in the number of vehicles plying on the roads,
environmental and health concerns associated with exhaust gases are also
increasing. To address these issues, vehicle manufacturers are compelled
to provide newly launched automobiles with exhaust sensors.
This market research report on the global
automotive exhaust gas sensors market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of MEMS technology
and NESM as two of the key emerging trends in the global automotive
exhaust gas sensors market:
Global automotive exhaust gas sensors market:
Development of MEMS technology and NESM
The introduction of micro-electromechanical systems and
electromechanical systems, ranging from a few microns to millimeters in
size, led to the development of microsensors and actuators. With MESM,
developers have been able to manufacture sensors for measuring
temperature, pressure, inertial forces, chemical species, magnetic
fields, and radiation. Many sensors manufactured based on MESM
technology have showcased better performance when compared with
macro-sized sensors. With a relatively smaller size, microsensors have
an advantage of low per-unit production costs.
“MESM sensors can be used for nanotechnology applications owing to
smaller sizes and surfaces. MESMs use self-assembled monolayers to treat
the surface of moving MESM parts using coatings. With further
developments, working components and systems of nanometer sizes can be
developed. These devices are called nanoelectromechanical systems,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.
Global automotive exhaust gas sensors market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive exhaust gas
sensors market by end-user (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 77% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 54%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 3%.
