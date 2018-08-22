Global Automotive Fasteners Market 2018-2022| Cost Advantages of Using Plastic Automotive Fasteners to Augment Growth| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global automotive fasteners market to grow at a
CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005337/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive fasteners market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new forms and functions in fastening technology is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
automotive fasteners market 2018-2022. The automotive industry
is growing rapidly based on technological advancements. So, to sustain
in the market, automotive component manufacturers are adopting new
technologies. Automotive fastener manufacturers have expanded their
product offerings to comply with technological advancements.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global automotive fasteners market is the cost
advantages of using plastic automotive fasteners:
Global automotive fasteners market: Cost
advantages of using plastic automotive fasteners
Plastics are replacing metal in numerous automotive applications. For
example, plastic clips are replacing metal brackets, which are used in
automotive fluid routing assemblies as mounting supports for heating,
ventilation, and air conditioning and brake lines.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive
components, “There are multiple cost advantages in using plastic in
place of metals. Plastic fasteners’ non-corrosiveness and versatility to
make complex shapes would drive the global automotive fasteners market
during the forecast period.”
Global automotive fasteners market:
Segmentation analysis
The global automotive fasteners market research report provides market
segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 53%. The
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
