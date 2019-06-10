Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand from APAC to Boost the Market | Technavio

A new market research study by Technavio on the global
automotive halogen headlights market projects the market
to post a CAGR of below -4%. However, during the forecast period, the
market is expected to decelerate on a year-over-year basis during the
period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of
the market in terms of revenue, top drivers, and emerging market trends.
It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market
segments across different geographies.
Lower cost benefits of halogen headlights over other headlight types
Halogen bulbs are the most economical option for the headlights in
automotive vehicles. The substantial cost savings from the adoption of
halogen headlights is the prime reason for the dominance of halogen
headlights in the automotive industry. In recent times, automotive OEMs
are adopting halogen projector headlights for the top models in the
compact vehicle segment to create differentiation in their vehicles.
This development offers automotive OEMs a cost-effective way of
providing differentiation in the highly competitive compact vehicle
segment. Therefore, the lower cost of halogen headlights is to remain a
crucial driver for their adoption in the automotive market during the
forecast period.
Growing use of dual-beam bulbs in automotive headlights
The global automotive halogen headlights market is witnessing an
increase in popularity of dual-beam bulbs in headlights. Dual-beam
halogen headlight bulbs have dual filaments that produce a dual-beam
pattern comprising of a high beam and a low beam. Hence, the adoption of
dual-beam headlight bulbs reduces the total number of bulbs in the
headlights by half, as only one bulb is needed in the headlight
assembly. Dual-beam headlights also require less space when compared
with headlights that incorporate two separate headlight bulbs for high
beam and low beam. Thus, with such benefits, it is expected that the
market for automotive halogen headlights market will witness a positive
outlook during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The demand for passenger
cars is growing, especially in emerging economies. This growing demand
can be attributed to factors such as increased global trade activities
and high economic growth in these countries. Intense competition and
market saturation in developed countries have encouraged automotive
manufacturers to invest in emerging economies. Since entry-level
vehicles mostly use halogen headlights, increasing sales in developing
countries is bound to drive the growth of the automotive halogen
headlights market.”
Growing popularity of LED and laser headlights
Laser and LED headlights are some of the most advanced and modern
lighting technologies used in automobiles today. These headlights are
small and compact and provide better illumination range than halogen
headlights. The adoption of laser and LED headlights is expected to
increase further during the forecast period, especially in the luxury
car segment. This will pose a challenge to the growth of the automotive
halogen headlights market. However, due to the introduction of dual-beam
bulbs and double barrel headlights, the market is expected to showcase a
positive outlook in the coming years.
Top players in the global automotive halogen headlights market:
-
HELLA
-
KOITO MANUFACTURING
-
Magneti Marelli
-
OSRAM
-
Valeo
-
Varroc Group
Some of the key topics covered in the global
automotive halogen headlights market include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It
provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with
actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and
design effective strategies to optimize their market position.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive
report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800
technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists
of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500
companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive
coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps
companies to assess their competitive position within changing market
scenarios.
