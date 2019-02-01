Log in
Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

02/01/2019 | 09:36am EST

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global automotive halogen headlights market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This automotive halogen headlights market analysis report segments the market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005297/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive halogen headlights mark ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive halogen headlights market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many innovations have been taking place in the field of automotive lighting since the use of incandescent bulbs in vehicles. Some of the most advanced and modern lighting technology used in automobiles today include laser and LED headlights. However, these headlights are limited only to luxury cars because of their high costs. However, the adoption of these lighting technologies is predicted to increase in the future, which poses a significant challenge for the growth of the automotive halogen headlights market.

Growing demand for automobiles in emerging economies

Strong economic growth of countries in the APAC region has significantly impacted the expansion of the automotive halogen headlights market in the last few years. The demand for automotive halogen headlights will increase with the growing automotive sales, particularly in India, China, and Indonesia as a high proportion of entry-level vehicles in these countries use halogen headlights. Other emerging markets such as Mexico and Brazil are also significantly contributing to sales of automotive halogen headlights.

Request for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.

“Passenger cars segment in APAC will grow at a faster rate during the forecast period when compared with other regions. This will drive the demand for halogen headlights in the region. In countries such as China and India, the improvement in economic growth has resulted in a rise in disposable incomes of consumers, thereby leading to an increase in the ownership of cars. Also, most of the vehicles in these countries fall in the entry-level segment where the adoption of halogen headlights is high due to their cost-effectiveness,” says an analyst at Technavio.

Automotive headlights are an essential component in the exterior designing of modern vehicles. These headlights have been witnessing changes in both headlight bulbs and headlight assembly owing to recent advances. Double barrel headlights are being preferred by many automotive OEMs in the compact segment cars to increase the visual appeal. This is expected to ensure the sustainability of halogen headlights in the automotive market.

View a snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This automotive halogen headlights industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several automotive halogen headlights products manufacturers including –

  • HELLA
  • KOITO MANUFACTURING
  • Magneti Marelli
  • OSRAM
  • Valeo
  • Varroc Group

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.com for more information


© Business Wire 2019
