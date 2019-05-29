Global Automotive Hypervisor Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Vehicle Platooning to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to post a CAGR close
to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth of
automotive electronics. With the advent of electronic components,
automobile manufacturers are replacing the mechanical components in
automobiles with advanced electronically powered parts. These electronic
parts provide more accuracy and efficiency compared with mechanical
parts. For instance, innovative technologies such as ADAS and connected
vehicles are growing rapidly and have immense growth potential. In
addition, the improved safety regulations in various countries are
expected to further boost the demand for ADAS-enabled vehicles.
Therefore, the advent and increase in automotive electronics will foster
the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market during the
forecast period.
As per Technavio, the adoption of vehicle platooning will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
automotive hypervisor market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global automotive hypervisor market: Adoption
of vehicle platooning
In vehicle platooning, multiple cars, buses, and trucks travel at an
aerodynamically efficient distance and drive cooperatively by
maintaining the distance at high speeds. For this purpose, the
platooning system uses the ADAS installed in the vehicles, along with
high-end specific platooning algorithms involving the sensor fusion of
radar, LiDAR, and cameras. Communications among vehicle fleets are
enabled by wireless connectivity. The vehicles in the platoon
automatically synchronize their speed and braking actions, resulting in
higher fuel efficiency and improved traffic congestion control for all
vehicles in the platoon. The involvement of multiple systems in vehicle
platooning mandates the optimum use of hardware and software. Hence, the
use of a large number of systems in vehicles with the help of limited
hardware will fuel the adoption of virtualization and automotive
hypervisors during the forecast period.
“Apart from the adoption of vehicle platooning, the rising demand for
vehicle connectivity solutions is another factor that is expected to
boost market growth. Automobile manufacturers are determined to equip
their vehicles with advanced connectivity solutions, thereby ensuring
the high penetration of connected cars in the future. Furthermore, OEMs,
technology companies, and various other component suppliers are working
toward the development of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and
vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication solutions. Such
developments are expected to influence the global automotive hypervisor
market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global automotive hypervisor market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive hypervisor
market by type (type 1 and type 2) and geographical regions (Europe,
APAC, North America, MEA and South America).
The European region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North
America, MEA and South America respectively. However, during the
forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest
incremental growth due to the rapid progress in the adoption of new
technologies in the region.
