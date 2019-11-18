Global Automotive Hypervisor Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Adoption of Vehicle Platooning to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005552/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive hypervisor market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the advent of electronic components, automobile manufacturers are replacing the mechanical components in automobiles with advanced electronically powered parts. These electronic parts provide more accuracy and efficiency compared with mechanical parts. Moreover, innovative technologies such as ADAS and connected vehicles are also growing rapidly and have immense growth potential due to the improved safety regulations in various countries. Therefore, the advent and increase in automotive electronics will foster the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31403

As per Technavio, increasing adoption of vehicle platooning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Hypervisor Market: Increasing Adoption of Vehicle Platooning

Vehicle platooning enables multiple cars, buses, and trucks to travel at an aerodynamically efficient distance and drive cooperatively by maintaining the distance at high speeds. For this purpose, the platooning system uses the ADAS installed in the vehicles, along with high-end specific platooning algorithms involving the sensor fusion of radar, LiDAR, and cameras. The involvement of multiple systems in vehicle platooning mandates the optimum use of limited hardware and software. This is made possible by the deployment of virtualization solutions and automotive hypervisors which ensures the smooth functioning of all systems and subsystems without disruption. Thus, the use of various advanced systems in vehicles will fuel the adoption of virtualization and automotive hypervisors during the forecast period.

“Rising need for virtualization in the automotive domain, growing focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous vehicles, and rising demand for vehicle connectivity solutions are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Hypervisor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive hypervisor market by type (type 1 hypervisors and type 2 hypervisors) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America respectively due to the growing demand for advanced automotive electronics in key economies including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK. However, APAC is anticipated to contribute to the highest incremental growth owing to the rapid adoption of automotive hypervisors to improve safety, reduce emission, and increase the convenience of the drivers.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005552/en/