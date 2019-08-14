Log in
Global Automotive ISOFIX Mounts Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Smart Seats to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/14/2019 | 09:16am EDT

The global automotive ISOFIX mounts market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 1% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005403/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive ISOFIX mounts market during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ISOFIX mounts are increasingly becoming a standard fixture in passenger vehicles, as it minimizes the risk of incorrect installation or attachment of child safety seats on vehicle seats. These mounts offer a more rigid, and safer connection between child safety seats and the vehicle body compared with seatbelts. ISOFIX mounts increase the stability of child safety seats and minimize forward and sideward movements, keeping children securely in place. These benefits of ISOFIX are expected to increase their adoption, thereby, fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart seats will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive ISOFIX mounts Market: Emergence of Smart Seats

Automotive seat manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of smart seats to enhance the comfort and convenience quotient in vehicles. Smart seats are equipped with integrated massage pads, cooling systems, and control units. The emergence of smart seats is expected to aid in the future development of child-resistant systems such as ISOFIX mounts. Thus, the emergence of smart seats will be a key trend that will positively impact the automotive ISOFIX mounts market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the emergence of smart seats, other factors such as the development of active seatbelt systems and advances in child safety seats will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive ISOFIX mounts market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive ISOFIX mounts Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive ISOFIX mounts market by end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive ISOFIX mounts market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the automotive ISOFIX mounts market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the presence of fastest-growing economies and the rising demand for automobiles in emerging countries such as China and India.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
