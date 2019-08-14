Global Automotive ISOFIX Mounts Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Smart Seats to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global automotive ISOFIX mounts market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 1% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

ISOFIX mounts are increasingly becoming a standard fixture in passenger vehicles, as it minimizes the risk of incorrect installation or attachment of child safety seats on vehicle seats. These mounts offer a more rigid, and safer connection between child safety seats and the vehicle body compared with seatbelts. ISOFIX mounts increase the stability of child safety seats and minimize forward and sideward movements, keeping children securely in place. These benefits of ISOFIX are expected to increase their adoption, thereby, fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart seats will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive ISOFIX mounts Market: Emergence of Smart Seats

Automotive seat manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of smart seats to enhance the comfort and convenience quotient in vehicles. Smart seats are equipped with integrated massage pads, cooling systems, and control units. The emergence of smart seats is expected to aid in the future development of child-resistant systems such as ISOFIX mounts. Thus, the emergence of smart seats will be a key trend that will positively impact the automotive ISOFIX mounts market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the emergence of smart seats, other factors such as the development of active seatbelt systems and advances in child safety seats will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive ISOFIX mounts market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive ISOFIX mounts Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive ISOFIX mounts market by end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive ISOFIX mounts market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the automotive ISOFIX mounts market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the presence of fastest-growing economies and the rising demand for automobiles in emerging countries such as China and India.

