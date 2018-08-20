Log in
Global Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 70.18% - Gentex, Magna International, Murakami, Panasonic, and Pioneer Leads the Competition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

The "Global Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market to register a CAGR of 70.18% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is budding interest among prominent automotive OEMs. Conventional rearview mirrors are ineffective if the rear side of the vehicle is loaded with cargo or tall passengers or based on the design of the vehicle. Therefore, developments in the form of camera technology have been encouraged by the stakeholders, which is driving the global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity of premium SUVs. SUVs contribute significantly to the intelligent rearview mirror market. The height of the SUVs reduces the visibility of short obstacles while reversing. Therefore, most SUVs are fitted with an additional mirror placed at the back windshield.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with intelligent rearview mirror. Intelligent rearview mirror is the latest development in the automotive market that combines the benefit of both traditional mirror and camera technology. However, its adoption has been slow across the world, especially in emerging countries, where customers are price sensitive.

Market Trends

  • Budding Interest Among Prominent Automotive Oems
  • Advent of Advanced Rearview Mirror that Enables Biometric Security & Driver Monitoring
  • Developments Toward Enhancing Efficiency of Rearview Mirror

Key Players

  • Gentex
  • Magna International
  • Murakami
  • Panasonic
  • Pioneer

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Application

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zphvnq/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
