Global Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 70.18% - Gentex, Magna International, Murakami, Panasonic, and Pioneer Leads the Competition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2018-2022" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market to register a
CAGR of 70.18% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is budding interest among prominent automotive
OEMs. Conventional rearview mirrors are ineffective if the rear side of
the vehicle is loaded with cargo or tall passengers or based on the
design of the vehicle. Therefore, developments in the form of camera
technology have been encouraged by the stakeholders, which is driving
the global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity
of premium SUVs. SUVs contribute significantly to the intelligent
rearview mirror market. The height of the SUVs reduces the visibility of
short obstacles while reversing. Therefore, most SUVs are fitted with an
additional mirror placed at the back windshield.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost
associated with intelligent rearview mirror. Intelligent rearview mirror
is the latest development in the automotive market that combines the
benefit of both traditional mirror and camera technology. However, its
adoption has been slow across the world, especially in emerging
countries, where customers are price sensitive.
Market Trends
-
Budding Interest Among Prominent Automotive Oems
-
Advent of Advanced Rearview Mirror that Enables Biometric Security &
Driver Monitoring
-
Developments Toward Enhancing Efficiency of Rearview Mirror
Key Players
-
Gentex
-
Magna International
-
Murakami
-
Panasonic
-
Pioneer
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Application
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zphvnq/global_automotive?w=4
