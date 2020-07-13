Log in
Global Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023 |Increasing Use Of LEDs to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/13/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive led lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.73 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005432/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is highly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO Manufacturing Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli SpA, OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Group. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing use of LEDs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Automotive LED Lighting Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Exterior Lighting
    • Interior Lighting
  • Type
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32155

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive LED lighting market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive LED Lighting Market size
  • Automotive LED Lighting Market trends
  • Automotive LED Lighting Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of adaptive lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive LED lighting market growth during the next few years.

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive LED lighting market, including some of the vendors such as Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO Manufacturing Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli SpA, OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive LED lighting market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive led lighting market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive led lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive led lighting market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive led lighting market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Exterior lighting - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Interior lighting - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

  • Market segmentation by vehicle type
  • Comparison by vehicle type
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of hybrid LED headlights
  • Growing popularity of adaptive lighting systems
  • Growing popularity of OLED lighting technology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
  • KOITO Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Magneti Marelli SpA
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Valeo SA
  • Varroc Group

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
