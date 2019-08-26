Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automotive LED Revenue Still on the Rise, with Everlight to Enter the Top Ten for 2018, Says TrendForce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 06:01am EDT

According to the newest 2019 Global Automotive LED Market Report - Passenger Car and Box Truck report by LEDinside, a division of TrendForce, the global automotive market has been showing declines since 2018 amid global trade frictions and economic recessions, but the penetration rates of LEDs in various major automotive lighting products continued to rise. Furthermore, new energy cars have a greater demand for LEDs than traditional cars do while boasting a faster growth in shipments. This will cause the volume of and revenue for automotive LED products to maintain modest growth in future years, with global automotive LED revenue forecast to arrive at US$3.17 billion in 2019 and to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Automotive LED Revenue Declining for European and American Suppliers, with Asian Suppliers Performing Brilliantly

“Looking at the automotive LED revenue rankings for major LED package suppliers worldwide, we see OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Nichia and Lumileds still taking the top three in 2018,” says TrendForce Analyst Terri Wang. “However, we may find that amid declining car markets in both China and the US, OSRAM, Lumileds and other suppliers registered flat growth or small declines in revenue from automotive LED products, 2018. Japan's vehicle market gave a rather brilliant performance in 2018, allowing Japanese LED suppliers to post continual revenue growth. Seoul Semiconductors stood out among Korean suppliers by eagerly meeting the demands of customers for high power and reliability in the automotive exterior LED lighting sector, giving steady revenue growth for automotive products.”

TrendForce also observed that Everlight, CREE and other suppliers are actively establishing their place in the OE market and posted significant growth in revenue. Everlight's automotive LED products earned a revenue of around US$48 million, putting the company at eighth place globally and making it the only Taiwanese supplier among the top ten. Everlight has currently mass produced headlight LEDs, which are poised to penetrate the market consisting of top tier European and American vehicle manufacturers. It also has plans of developing matrix LED headlights in collaboration with German manufacturer Hella, which are to be used in new car models for 2019. Everlight has also released taillight mini LED concept products, manufactured through the use of its own small-pitch display components and poised to find actual application in 2020. Furthermore, Everlight plans to extend its business to automotive modules, and is already scheduling the construction of a module production line in its Suzhou plant. We may see Everlight grabbing a bigger portion of the automotive lighting market in the future.

Headlight is Experiencing Strong Growth, with Ambient Light Seeing Larger Penetration Rate in the High-end Market

For product development, we see an increasing variety of LED headlights in the market, with mainstream suppliers releasing mono-chip or double-chip LEDs for use in low beam applications. As LEDs move towards smaller sizes, headlights are being designed with increasing flexibility as the range of features in demand go beyond lighting to include intelligent systems and even projectors. Revenue and penetration rates for LED headlights are expected to keep growing in the future years to come.

For automotive interiors, we see some suppliers releasing LED products with RGB or better specifications for use in ambient lights within cars in an attempt to go along with the current intelligent lighting trend. This allows them to realize effects such as full color mixing and dynamic ambience. Suppliers of ambient light LEDs mainly consist of Dominant, OSRAM, Everlight, Lite-On, Brightek etc.

Everlight, for example, released its new 0.2W 2525 LED for use in ambient lights and allows customers to decide which chip combination (e.g. RRYY or RGBB) is most suitable for the interior of their cars. These products boast a richer range of colors than that of RGB LEDs.

The emergence of ambient lights may also bring up revenue for LEDs used in decorative lights for car interiors. Currently, full-color LED ambient lighting products are being introduced into high-end car models in the OE market. As product specifications continue to develop and market demand rises, we will see these products find widespread use in mid-range cars in the future.

For further details, along with the table showing revenue rankings for the global top 10 automotive LED suppliers in 2018, please visit:

https://press.trendforce.com/press/20190826-3288.html

About TrendForce (www.trendforce.com)

TrendForce is a global provider of market intelligence on the technology industries. Having served businesses for over a decade, the company has built up a strong membership base of 500,000 subscribers residing the technology and financial services sectors. TrendForce has established a reputation as an organization that offers insightful and accurate analysis of the technology industry through five major research divisions: DRAMeXchange, WitsView, LEDinside, EnergyTrend and Topology Research Institute. Founded in Taipei, Taiwan in 2000, TrendForce has extended its presence in China since 2004 with offices in Shenzhen and Beijing.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27aVivendi moves against Mediaset's Europe plan, to fight voting ban
RE
06:27aBCA MARKETPLACE : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
AQ
06:25aSRC ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24aQUALCOMM : Welcomes Ninth Circuit Stay Ruling in FTC Case; District Court Decision is stayed through course of expedited appeal
AQ
06:22aROYAL PHILIPS : Names Daniela Seabrook as New Chief Human Resources Officer
DJ
06:21aQUALCOMM : Interim Chief Financial Officer Dave Wise to Retire; Akash Palkhiwala to Serve as Interim CFO; Company Continues Search for Permanent CFO
AQ
06:21aCAPITAL PARK HOLDINGS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:19aNet Asset Value(s)
AQ
06:16aSAISON INFORMATION : HULFT Enhances Business Process Integration Capabilities With New Data Capture Service Offering
BU
06:13aOil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group