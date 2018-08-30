Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive labels market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of different types of automotive labels including pressure sensitive labels, heat transfer labels, in-mold labels and other labels.

With advancement in smart label technologies such as NFC, QR and RFID that can communicate with scanning devices, automotive vendors are increasingly integrating these technologies with automotive labels. These tags are used to store basic information such as URLs, product serial numbers and related information that includes manufacturing date. These technologies can be used for marketing purposes, identifying products and processing them in assembly lines and tracking the origin and destination of goods. The growing trend of adoption of smart label technologies is expected to drive the growth of the automotive labels market throughout the forecast period

Key vendors

3M

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

Lintec

Tesa

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Comparison by type

Pressure-sensitive labels

Heat transfer labels

In-mold labels

Other labels

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Smart label technologies

Green marketing of automobiles

Increase in enterprise labeling

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5x6b2/global_automotive?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005659/en/