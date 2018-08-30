Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global automotive labels market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during
the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report
considers the revenue generated from the use of different types of
automotive labels including pressure sensitive labels, heat transfer
labels, in-mold labels and other labels.
With advancement in smart label technologies such as NFC, QR and RFID
that can communicate with scanning devices, automotive vendors are
increasingly integrating these technologies with automotive labels.
These tags are used to store basic information such as URLs, product
serial numbers and related information that includes manufacturing date.
These technologies can be used for marketing purposes, identifying
products and processing them in assembly lines and tracking the origin
and destination of goods. The growing trend of adoption of smart label
technologies is expected to drive the growth of the automotive labels
market throughout the forecast period
Key vendors
-
3M
-
Avery Dennison
-
CCL Industries
-
Lintec
-
Tesa
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2017
-
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
-
Comparison by type
-
Pressure-sensitive labels
-
Heat transfer labels
-
In-mold labels
-
Other labels
-
Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Smart label technologies
-
Green marketing of automobiles
-
Increase in enterprise labeling
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
