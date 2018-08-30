Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

The "Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive labels market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of different types of automotive labels including pressure sensitive labels, heat transfer labels, in-mold labels and other labels.

With advancement in smart label technologies such as NFC, QR and RFID that can communicate with scanning devices, automotive vendors are increasingly integrating these technologies with automotive labels. These tags are used to store basic information such as URLs, product serial numbers and related information that includes manufacturing date. These technologies can be used for marketing purposes, identifying products and processing them in assembly lines and tracking the origin and destination of goods. The growing trend of adoption of smart label technologies is expected to drive the growth of the automotive labels market throughout the forecast period

Key vendors

  • 3M
  • Avery Dennison
  • CCL Industries
  • Lintec
  • Tesa

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Comparison by type
  • Pressure-sensitive labels
  • Heat transfer labels
  • In-mold labels
  • Other labels
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Smart label technologies
  • Green marketing of automobiles
  • Increase in enterprise labeling

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5x6b2/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:15pIIROC Trade Halt - International Millennium Mining Corp.
NE
07:14pGlobal Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Growing Importance of Aesthetic Appeal to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
07:14pRutgers Athletics and HighPoint Announce Stadium Rebrand
GL
07:13pPatent Application Titled "Binder Formulations And Uses Thereof For Forming Agglomerated Products Of Particulate Material" Published Online (USPTO...
AQ
07:13pMCIG : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
07:12pWPP : Internal favourite Mark Read to be appointed new WPP CEO - source
RE
07:12pSQUARE : 5 Ways Successful Small Businesses Save Money
PU
07:12pZAGG : Facts, Fiction and Medical Marijuana Doctors near Me
PU
07:12pZAGG : Medical Marijuana Card Tips
PU
07:12pZAGG : Why Everybody Is Talking About Weed Card…The Simple Truth Revealed
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.