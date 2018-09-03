Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market, 2017-2018 & 2021 Focuses on Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Flow and Pressure Sensor, Safety and Chassis, Body Electronics and Telematics and Passenger Vehicles

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017 - 2021 Focuses on Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Flow and Pressure Sensor, Safety and chassis, Body Electronics and Telematics and Passenger Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive MEMS sensor market by volume is estimated to witness a growth at a CAGR of ~13% for the period 2016-2022.

The report focusses on market analysis and forecast for MEMS sensor market by type of sensor, which is subdivided into accelerometer, gyroscope, inclinometer, and flow and pressure sensor, among others. The global market has also been segmented by vehicle type (passenger and commercial vehicles) and by application (safety and chassis, powertrain, body electronics and telematics, among others).. The report also details the leading players involved in the industry and provides an overview of future trends and drivers for the MEMS sensor.

During 2014-2016, the automotive MEMS sensor has increased its market penetration due to competitive pricing, higher demands from the Tier 1 and Tier 2 OEM suppliers, and multiple functionalities. MEMS sensor can be classified into accelerometer, flow sensors, pressure sensor, chemical sensor, and magnetic sensors among others for the automotive industry.



The most attractive automotive technological trends driving MEMS sensor application are advance infotainment features, connected car platform, ADAS, and alternate propulsion vehicle. Moreover, rising awareness on the safety of drivers, growing influence of safety regulations imposed by European Union and the U.S. Department of Transportation, among others have made sensors a very crucial component of the automotive system.



The advancement of micromachining technologies such as 3D printing have increased tolerance controls to higher efficiencies, which will enable increased manufacturing outputs for MEMS sensor market. The report is a compilation of various segmentations including market breakdown by sensor type, vehicle type, application, and different geographical areas.



The report answers the following questions about the global automotive MEMS sensor market:

What is the global automotive MEMS sensor market size in terms of revenue and volume from 2016-2021?

What is the dominant type of MEMS sensor type used in the automotive industry?

What is the revenue generated by the different types of MEMS sensors, vehicle type, and application of automotive MEMS sensor market?

Which vehicle type will lead by volume in the global automotive MEMS sensor market by the end of the forecast period?

What is the revenue generated by the different application types in the global automotive MEMS sensor market in the period 2016-2021?

What will be the different factors driving the market during the forecast period?

What are the major factors challenging the growth of the global automotive MEMS sensor market?

What kind of new strategies have been adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

Which region will lead the global automotive MEMS sensor market by the end of the forecast period?

Some of the key players are Invensense Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Elmos Semiconductors AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments Inc., among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Research Methodology



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Definition

2.2 Introduction

2.3 Drivers

2.3.1 Diverse Applications of the MEMS Sensor

2.3.2 Increasing R&D in the Autonomous Technology

2.4 Challenges

2.4.1 Packaging of the Automotive MEMS Sensors

2.4.2 Challenges Associated with Costing of the Product

2.5 Opportunities

2.5.1 Technological Opportunities: ADAS, Cabin Air Quality, and Emission Air Quality

2.5.2 3D Printing Technology is Advantage for Automotive Product Development and Manufacturing Supply Chain



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2 Product Launches

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.5 Business Expansions

3.6 Others (Events, Awards, and Achievements)



4 Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market by Type

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations

4.2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market by type

4.3 Accelerometers

4.4 Gyroscopes

4.5 Inclinometers

4.6 Flow and Pressure Sensors

4.7 Other MEMS Sensors



5 Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market by Application

5.1 Safety and Chassis

5.2 Powertrain

5.3 Body Electronics and Telematics

5.4 Others



6 Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Vehicle

6.2 Commercial Vehicle



7 Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market by Geography



8 Company Profiles



InvenSense Inc.

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Elmos Semiconductor AG

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Sensata Technologies B.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

MicroVision Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

ams AG

Renesas Electronic Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hk2445/global_automotive?w=12





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Optical Sensors , Automotive Sensors , Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)