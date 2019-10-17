Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The automotive NVH materials market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005467/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive NVH materials market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing stringency of government regulations on noise reduction is one of the significant automotive NVH materials market growth drivers. Many countries are implementing laws and regulations to limit noise pollution. Most of the regulations are entailed in limiting the noise levels of automobiles. As a result, automobile manufacturers are under high pressure to offer high-quality and durable NVH materials. For instance, the European Union (EU) has regulated the maximum permissible noise limit for automobiles based on the overall weight and engine power of vehicles.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30462

As per Technavio, the growing emphasis on the reduction of NVH levels will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Growing emphasis on reduction of NVH levels

Emerging consumer needs, expectations, and changing market dynamics have been determining modern vehicle designs. The consumers have now started giving more preference to vehicle design, handling, safety, and comfort over fuel economy or cost of maintenance. In addition to the powertrain, safety, and comfort; NVH levels also play a critical role in determining the consumer experience.

“Apart from the growing emphasis on the reduction of NVH levels, other factors such as new developments in the braking technology and the increasing focus of vendors on product development will have a significant impact on the automotive NVH materials market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive NVH materials market by application (floor module, cockpit module, trunk module, and wheel arches), product (polyurethane, mixed textile fiber, and fiberglass) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The growth of the automotive NVH materials market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the expanding population, rising disposable income, improving standards of living, and increasing automobile production, majorly passenger and commercial vehicles.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005467/en/