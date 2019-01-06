Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2019-2023| Growing Emphasis on Reduction of NVH Levels to Augment Growth| Technavio

The global automotive NVH materials market is expected to post a CAGR of
nearly 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
stringency of government regulations on noise reduction. Several
countries are implementing laws and regulations to ensure noise
pollution owing to the rising focus to reduce the noise levels in the
environment. Thus, compliance with such regulations pertaining to
limiting the noise levels of automobiles exerts intense pressure on
automobile manufacturers to employ high-quality and durable NVH
materials. For example, the European Union (EU) has regulated the
maximum permissible noise limit for automobiles based on the overall
weight and engine power of the vehicles.
This market research report on the global
automotive NVH materials market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing emphasis on reduction
of NVH levels as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive
NVH materials market:
Global automotive NVH materials market: Growing
emphasis on reduction of NVH levels
Emerging consumer needs, expectations, and changing market dynamics
determine the modern vehicle designs. The consumers have now started
giving more preference to vehicle design, handling, safety, and comfort
over fuel economy or cost of maintenance. In addition to the powertrain,
safety, and comfort; NVH levels also play a critical role in determining
the consumer experience.
“A decade ago, consumers paid little attention to the noise level
generated by the powertrain components while traveling on the road.
However, consumers today are looking for smoother and quieter vehicles
that generate minimal noise. NVH levels have been one of the most
crucial and challenging aspects of vehicle design and require
significant investment as well. Factors such as type, quality of
material selected, design specifications, process implemented, and wire
harnessing play a crucial role in determining the NVH levels,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.
Global automotive NVH materials market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive NVH materials
market by application (floor module, cockpit module, trunk module, and
wheel arches), product (polyurethane, mixed textile fiber, and
fiberglass), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The floor module segment held the largest market share in 2018,
accounting for nearly 25% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 51%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with over 1%
increase in its market share.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
