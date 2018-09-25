Global Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights by Technavio

The global automotive paddle shifter system market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for the automatic transmission system in vehicles. Lately, there has been an increase in the popularity of vehicles with automatic transmission systems as they are easy to drive. These vehicles are especially witnessing increased sales in regions that face extreme traffic congestion, as during stop-and-go traffic, the driver must no longer continuously operate the clutch. Thus, the demand for driving comfort and convenience has pushed automakers to bring in the technological shift from manual to automatic transmission in their vehicles.

This market research report on the global automotive paddle shifter system market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing gears covering wider ratio for higher power and torque performance as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive paddle shifter system market:

Global automotive paddle shifter system market: Increasing gears covering wider ratio for higher power and torque performance

The global automotive industry is experiencing a revival in the form of better designs and configurations in internal combustion engines. The powertrain system in an automobile consists of the engine, transmission, and the drivetrain system, and its primary function is to deliver power to the wheels. Earlier versions of transmission systems had many mechanical components with few electrical parts. However, improvement in technology has led to the replacement of mechanical components with electronic ones, and this has increased the overall efficiency of the vehicular transmission system.

“The proportion of electronic components in an automobile’s powertrain is expected to scale up to 45% during the forecast period for both gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles. The advances in powertrain technology have helped manufacturers to forge transmission systems that can handle higher internal pressures and greater instantaneous forces. For example, the automotive transmission system market is witnessing the development of more advanced electronic gearshift control technologies, such as eight-speed, nine-speed, and even 10-speed automatic gearboxes with Tiptronic,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics.

Global automotive paddle shifter system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive paddle shifter system market by application (passenger cars and LCVs) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 86% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 39%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 2%.

