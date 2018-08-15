Global Automotive Paints Market 2017-2018 to 2026: Analysis by Painting Equipment Type, Paint Type, Technology, Texture, Resin Type, Vehicle Type, Content, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Paints - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Automotive Painting Market is accounted for $8.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.55 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Increasing vehicle production, rising production volumes of passenger and commercial vehicles, expansion in automotive refinished market and rising demand for carbon footprint technologies are some factors fuelling the market. However, decreasing paint wastage throughout the paint production, huge cost of raw materials are restricting the growth of the market. Strict government regulations regarding growing environmental awareness is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the automotive paints market.

By resin type, polyurethane segment is driven by its wide use in clearcoat and basecoat. It is preferred in clearcoat and basecoat layers suitable to its outstanding weather, corrosion, and mechanical resistance. The utilization of the polyurethane has mostly appeared as a requirement to distinguish products to facilitate changeable performance.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific commanded the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the rising vehicle production and the tough occurrence of well-established vehicle manufacturers in few countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Automotive Paints Market, By Painting Equipment Type

6 Global Automotive Paints Market, By Paint Type

7 Global Automotive Paints Market, By Technology

8 Global Automotive Paints Market, By Texture

9 Global Automotive Paints Market, By Resin Type

10 Global Automotive Paints Market, By Vehicle Type

11 Global Automotive Paints Market, By Content

12 Global Automotive Paints Market, By Geography

13 Key Developments

14 Company Profiling

3M

Akzonobel

Axalta

BASF

Covestro

DOW Chemical

Kansai

KCC

Nippon Paint

PPG

Sherwin Williams

Solvay

Valspar

Berger Paints

Beckers Group

