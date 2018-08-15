Global Automotive Paints Market 2017-2018 to 2026: Analysis by Painting Equipment Type, Paint Type, Technology, Texture, Resin Type, Vehicle Type, Content, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive
Paints - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
According to the report, the Global Automotive Painting Market is
accounted for $8.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.55
billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Increasing vehicle production, rising production volumes of passenger
and commercial vehicles, expansion in automotive refinished market and
rising demand for carbon footprint technologies are some factors
fuelling the market. However, decreasing paint wastage throughout the
paint production, huge cost of raw materials are restricting the growth
of the market. Strict government regulations regarding growing
environmental awareness is one of the major opportunities for the growth
of the automotive paints market.
By resin type, polyurethane segment is driven by its wide use in
clearcoat and basecoat. It is preferred in clearcoat and basecoat layers
suitable to its outstanding weather, corrosion, and mechanical
resistance. The utilization of the polyurethane has mostly appeared as a
requirement to distinguish products to facilitate changeable performance.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific commanded the largest market share
during the forecast period owing to the rising vehicle production and
the tough occurrence of well-established vehicle manufacturers in few
countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea.
