Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2018-2022 with Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Burmester Audiosysteme, Alpine Electronics, Harman International & Sony Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive premium audio system market is to register a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of 34-speaker premium audio system. Automotive premium audio system consists of more than eight audio speakers, which are fitted in the vehicle locations to create superior sound environment. Bose has developed Bose Panaray audio system for Cardillac CT6 model that has 34 speakers positioned at 19 locations inside the car.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improved sound quality and control. Time spent in passenger cars by consumers is increasing due to traffic congestion and increase in daily work commute by personal vehicles. Hence, audio systems have become important equipment for drivers and occupants for in-car entertainment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with premium audio system. The high cost of premium audio systems is one of the major challenges for the market. Automotive manufacturers have to either keep their profit margins low or shift the pressure onto consumers because of the high manufacturing costs.

Key vendors

Bose

Bowers & Wilkins

Burmester Audiosysteme

Alpine Electronics

HARMAN International

Sony

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

Market definition

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Comparison by application

Luxury cars



Mid-size passenger cars

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of new in-car audio entertainment to give 360-degree listening

Development of 34-speaker premium audio system

Development of speaker-less automotive audio system

Growing popularity of integrated speakers in headrest

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xd43f7/global_automotive?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005205/en/