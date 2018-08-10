Log in
Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2018-2022 with Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Burmester Audiosysteme, Alpine Electronics, Harman International & Sony Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/10/2018 | 02:25pm CEST

The "Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive premium audio system market is to register a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of 34-speaker premium audio system. Automotive premium audio system consists of more than eight audio speakers, which are fitted in the vehicle locations to create superior sound environment. Bose has developed Bose Panaray audio system for Cardillac CT6 model that has 34 speakers positioned at 19 locations inside the car.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improved sound quality and control. Time spent in passenger cars by consumers is increasing due to traffic congestion and increase in daily work commute by personal vehicles. Hence, audio systems have become important equipment for drivers and occupants for in-car entertainment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with premium audio system. The high cost of premium audio systems is one of the major challenges for the market. Automotive manufacturers have to either keep their profit margins low or shift the pressure onto consumers because of the high manufacturing costs.

Key vendors

  • Bose
  • Bowers & Wilkins
  • Burmester Audiosysteme
  • Alpine Electronics
  • HARMAN International
  • Sony

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • Luxury cars
  • Mid-size passenger cars
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of new in-car audio entertainment to give 360-degree listening
  • Development of 34-speaker premium audio system
  • Development of speaker-less automotive audio system
  • Growing popularity of integrated speakers in headrest

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xd43f7/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
