Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2020-2024 | Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

The global automotive prognostics market is expected to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005590/en/

Technavio has published the latest market research report titled Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published the latest market research report titled Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

EVs require advanced telematics services as standard fitment to track vital components such as drivetrain and batteries. This is increasing the adoption of prognostics systems as they are crucial in monitoring the health of such components. Furthermore, the growing concerns over environmental pollution caused by internal combustion engine vehicles are compelling governments across the world to take various initiatives to promote the adoption of EVs. Therefore, the rising popularity of EVs will be crucial in driving the growth of the global automotive prognostics market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40567

As per Technavio, the increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Prognostics Market: Increased Focus of Prominent Automotive OEMs for Improving Vehicle Diagnostics Services

Automotive OEMs are making significant investments in improving telematics applications and services owing to growing consumer demands and increasing competition in the market. This is expected to result in the introduction of prognostics solutions as a standard feature in connected vehicles. Several automobile manufacturers have already announced their plans to include prognostics as a standard offering in their telematics services. For instance, in 2018, Volvo announced that it was developing sophisticated predictive systems for its electric vehicles. Such developments in the automotive industry will have a positive influence on the growth of the global prognostics market over the forecast period.

“Development of autonomous vehicle technology and implementation of 5G technologies will further boost automotive prognostics market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Prognostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive prognostics market by application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars), end-user (aftermarket and OEMs), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the automotive prognostics market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high adoption of advanced telematics systems in passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application Segmentation

  • Commercial vehicles
  • Passenger cars

End-User Segmentation

  • Aftermarket
  • OEMs

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pCIMAREX ENERGY : Announces Reduction in 2020 Capital Plans
PR
06:18pFormFactor Provides Business Update for the Fiscal Quarter Ending March 28, 2020
GL
06:17pSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Lindsay Tanner
PU
06:17pQUALYS : Cloud Platform Continuity of Service in Response to COVID-19
PU
06:17pTECK RESOURCES : COVID-19 Response Measures
AQ
06:17pTORTOISE : Publishes Closed-End Funds Podcast on Leverage, Coverage and Updated Fitch Ratings
BU
06:15pUAW Presses Auto Makers to Close U.S. Plants Amid Pandemic -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:13pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : 3Q Profit Rises on Higher Revenue
DJ
06:11pMIMEDX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10pVirgin Australia to suspend all international flying as coronavirus sinks demand
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group