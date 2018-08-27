Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market - Forecast to 2022: Key Players Are Bridgestone, Continental, Michelin, Pirelli, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global automotive racing slicks market is projected to grow at a
CAGR of 18.96% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is use of nanoparticles in tire manufacturing.
Slicks must perform well under extreme working conditions wherein they
withstand high temperatures and pressure. They constantly undergo wear
and tear and suffer damage over their use, thus often having a short
life ranging from a few laps to over a race.
According to the report, one driver in the market is introduction of new
races in automotive racing championships. Introduction of new races in
motorsports championships such as F1 and MotoGP will increase the
consumption of racing slicks by participants, thereby increasing the
volume of slicks produced.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high
capital investments and expertise required. The tire manufacturing
industry is highly capital intensive and requires special expertise.
Companies must establish appropriate networks to enter the industry,
ensure scale, and build brand equity over time.
Market Trends
-
Use of Nanoparticles in Tire Manufacturing
-
Telematics & Connected Driving for an Enhanced Experience
-
Virtual Reality (VR) Simulations for Drivers
Key Vendors
-
Bridgestone
-
Continental
-
Michelin
-
Pirelli
-
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Application
8. Customer Landscape
9. Market Segmentation by End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
