Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market - Forecast to 2022: Key Players Are Bridgestone, Continental, Michelin, Pirelli, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive racing slicks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.96% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of nanoparticles in tire manufacturing. Slicks must perform well under extreme working conditions wherein they withstand high temperatures and pressure. They constantly undergo wear and tear and suffer damage over their use, thus often having a short life ranging from a few laps to over a race.

According to the report, one driver in the market is introduction of new races in automotive racing championships. Introduction of new races in motorsports championships such as F1 and MotoGP will increase the consumption of racing slicks by participants, thereby increasing the volume of slicks produced.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital investments and expertise required. The tire manufacturing industry is highly capital intensive and requires special expertise. Companies must establish appropriate networks to enter the industry, ensure scale, and build brand equity over time.

