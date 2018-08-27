Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive repair and maintenance services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the rising demand for electric vehicles. The usage of electric vehicles helps in the reduction of air pollution and with the growing awareness about the need to reduce greenhouse gases, there is a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing need to ensure the safety of passengers. Engines and brakes are some of the automotive components that require regular maintenance. Since a well-maintained vehicle will help in reducing the possibility of crashes and delays due to vehicle downtime, the need for automotive repair and maintenance services will increase in the coming years.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing usage of public transport. It has been observed that China and India are among the top countries with the most polluted cities across the globe. To curb air pollution, several countries are making investments in developing public transport.

