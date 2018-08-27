Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The automotive repair and maintenance services market to grow at a CAGR
of 5.5% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2018-2022 has
been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from
industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth
prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion
of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the rising demand for electric
vehicles. The usage of electric vehicles helps in the reduction of air
pollution and with the growing awareness about the need to reduce
greenhouse gases, there is a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
growing need to ensure the safety of passengers. Engines and brakes are
some of the automotive components that require regular maintenance.
Since a well-maintained vehicle will help in reducing the possibility of
crashes and delays due to vehicle downtime, the need for automotive
repair and maintenance services will increase in the coming years.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the growing usage of public transport. It has been observed that China
and India are among the top countries with the most polluted cities
across the globe. To curb air pollution, several countries are making
investments in developing public transport.
Key vendors
-
Asbury Automotive Group
-
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
-
Lookers Group
-
Monro Muffler Brake
-
Pendragon Vehicle Management
