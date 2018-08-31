Global Automotive Safety Systems Market to Grow at 6% during 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Safety Systems Market - Segmented by Type, Offering, End-user Sector, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive safety market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period.

Safety systems have become an integral and one of the most in-demand features of a vehicle among the consumers; due to the rise in accidents across the globe, regulatory bodies have mandate the use of various safety features, like ABS, airbags, certain ADAS features, etc., which has forced the automakers to install such features in a vehicle.

A recent study by World Health Organization says that, over 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. This created a necessity for the newly adopted 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and it has set an ambitious target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020.

Active Safety is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

ZF developed automotive industry's lightest fabric housing knee airbag modules for enhancing the vehicle occupant safety. The company will launch the same with a major vehicle manufacturer in early 2019.

