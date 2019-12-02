Global Automotive Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Popularity of Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners with Load Limiters | Technavio

The global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Increasing awareness programs by government and non-government agencies and rising penetration of active and passive safety systems in vehicles have resulted in a significant reduction in global vehicular fatality rates. This is encouraging many OEMs and end-users to increase the use of safety systems such as airbags and pre-tensioners to further improve the safety quotient of vehicles. Several market vendors are focusing on offering innovative products such as lightweight seatbelt retractor pre-tensioners. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners Market: Increasing Popularity of Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners with Load Limiters

Despite the reduction of fatalities during road accidents, seatbelts contribute to accident-related injuries known as the seatbelt syndrome. For instance, during the case of minor on-road collisions, seatbelt pre-tensioners may restrict body movements by keeping the occupant in place. This can result in chest and abdominal injuries and sometimes lead to dislocation or fracture lumbar vertebrate. To overcome such drawbacks, load limiters are introduced to offer a slack after initial tightening, which reduces pressure on the chest and abdomen during collisions.

“Increasing penetration rate of active seatbelt systems and the development of pneumatic seatbelt pre-tensioners will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growth of the automobile market in countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, and Australia.

