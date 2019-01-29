Global Automotive Seatbelt Pre-tensioners Market 2019-2023 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023.

The increase in positive feedback that is being received from both OEMs and end-users regarding the incorporation of safety systems such as pre-tensioners and airbags in automobiles has managed to elevate the safety quotient of vehicles. The adoption of safety systems is one of the critical factors for the reduction of motor vehicle crash-related road fatalities. The evolution of these safety systems will support the growth of the automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market: Increasing popularity of seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters

The automotive seatbelts possess several safety advantages and benefits, which has been increasing their adoption in vehicles. The use of seatbelts can assist in reducing the number of fatalities owing to road accidents and collisions.

“Load limiters have been introduced to provide slack to the occupant after initial tightening in case of minor on-road collision or accidents, which reduces pressure on the chest during collisions. This is expected to have a positive impact on the adoption of seatbelt pre-tensioners,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market: Segmentation analysis

This automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market analysis report segments the market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

The passenger cars segment held the largest automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 90% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with more than 42% of the market share, followed by North America and Europe respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

