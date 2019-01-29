Global Automotive Seatbelt Pre-tensioners Market 2019-2023 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the
period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005580/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increase in positive feedback that is being received from both OEMs
and end-users regarding the incorporation of safety systems such as
pre-tensioners and airbags in automobiles has managed to elevate the
safety quotient of vehicles. The adoption of safety systems is one of
the critical factors for the reduction of motor vehicle crash-related
road fatalities. The evolution of these safety systems will support the
growth of the automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market.
As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of seatbelt pre-tensioners
with load limiters will have a positive impact on the market and
contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners
market: Increasing popularity of seatbelt pre-tensioners with load
limiters
The automotive seatbelts possess several safety advantages and benefits,
which has been increasing their adoption in vehicles. The use of
seatbelts can assist in reducing the number of fatalities owing to road
accidents and collisions.
“Load limiters have been introduced to provide slack to the occupant
after initial tightening in case of minor on-road collision or
accidents, which reduces pressure on the chest during collisions. This
is expected to have a positive impact on the adoption of seatbelt
pre-tensioners,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners
market: Segmentation analysis
This automotive seatbelt pre-tensioners market analysis report segments
the market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and
geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).
The passenger cars segment held the largest automotive seatbelt
pre-tensioners market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 90% of the
market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global
market throughout the forecast period.
The APAC region led the market in 2018 with more than 42% of the market
share, followed by North America and Europe respectively. The APAC
region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2019-2023.
