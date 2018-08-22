Global Automotive Seatbelts Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Autoliv, Continental, JOYSON, Safety Belt Services, TOKAIRIKA & ZF Friedrichshafen - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global automotive seatbelts market to generate a revenue of more
than USD 8.3 billion during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Seatbelts Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on
an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of inflatable seatbelt systems.
Automotive seatbelts form an integral part of vehicle safety. In their
absence, the presence of safety systems, such as airbag systems and
crumple zone, would not be significant to safeguard vehicle occupants.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of using
seatbelts. Automotive seatbelts play an instrumental role in reducing
the probability of severe injuries during the vehicle accidents and in
safeguarding the occupants. The usage of seatbelts will reduce the
chances and probability of injury by a considerable margin.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is gradual
increase in cost of automobiles. The advent of advancements in
technology and process management have made way for improved automotive
industry, which is undergoing revolutionary changes in terms of
functionality, design, and purpose. The market is witnessing an increase
in the cost of seatbelt systems as there is increased use of electronic
contents in advanced seatbelt systems.
