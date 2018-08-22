Log in
Global Automotive Seatbelts Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Autoliv, Continental, JOYSON, Safety Belt Services, TOKAIRIKA & ZF Friedrichshafen - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 08:00am EDT

The "Global Automotive Seatbelts Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive seatbelts market to generate a revenue of more than USD 8.3 billion during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Seatbelts Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of inflatable seatbelt systems. Automotive seatbelts form an integral part of vehicle safety. In their absence, the presence of safety systems, such as airbag systems and crumple zone, would not be significant to safeguard vehicle occupants.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of using seatbelts. Automotive seatbelts play an instrumental role in reducing the probability of severe injuries during the vehicle accidents and in safeguarding the occupants. The usage of seatbelts will reduce the chances and probability of injury by a considerable margin.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is gradual increase in cost of automobiles. The advent of advancements in technology and process management have made way for improved automotive industry, which is undergoing revolutionary changes in terms of functionality, design, and purpose. The market is witnessing an increase in the cost of seatbelt systems as there is increased use of electronic contents in advanced seatbelt systems.

Key vendors

  • Autoliv
  • Continental
  • JOYSON
  • Safety Belt Services
  • TOKAIRIKA
  • ZF Friedrichshafen

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jllzb3/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
