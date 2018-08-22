Global Automotive Seatbelts Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Autoliv, Continental, JOYSON, Safety Belt Services, TOKAIRIKA & ZF Friedrichshafen - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Seatbelts Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive seatbelts market to generate a revenue of more than USD 8.3 billion during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is emergence of inflatable seatbelt systems. Automotive seatbelts form an integral part of vehicle safety. In their absence, the presence of safety systems, such as airbag systems and crumple zone, would not be significant to safeguard vehicle occupants.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of using seatbelts. Automotive seatbelts play an instrumental role in reducing the probability of severe injuries during the vehicle accidents and in safeguarding the occupants. The usage of seatbelts will reduce the chances and probability of injury by a considerable margin.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is gradual increase in cost of automobiles. The advent of advancements in technology and process management have made way for improved automotive industry, which is undergoing revolutionary changes in terms of functionality, design, and purpose. The market is witnessing an increase in the cost of seatbelt systems as there is increased use of electronic contents in advanced seatbelt systems.

Key vendors

Autoliv

Continental

JOYSON

Safety Belt Services

TOKAIRIKA

ZF Friedrichshafen

