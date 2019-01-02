The global automotive steering gearbox market is expected to post a CAGR
of over 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global automotive steering
gearbox market is the increasing adoption of electric power steering.
Along with the increasing demand for convenience and comfort, there is
an increase is the need to improve fuel efficiency of vehicles. This has
brought about several developments in the automotive industry such as
electric power steering and steer-by-wire systems. As electric power
steering systems are highly fuel-efficient, their adoption rate is
increasing, especially in passenger cars. Therefore. the growing
adoption of automotive electric power steering systems will fuel market
growth.
This market research report on the global
automotive steering gearbox market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of magnetic torque
overlay as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive
steering gearbox market:
Global automotive steering gearbox market:
Development of magnetic torque overlay
The developments in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have paved
the way for the emergence of electric power steering as these safety
systems require this component for efficient functioning. However, owing
to the requirement of greater power, incorporating electric power
steering in heavy-duty trucks has become a challenge, which has made
hydraulic power steering systems ideal options. Although this limitation
is hindering the deployment of ADAS in heavy-duty trucks, the
development of magnetic torque overlay (MTO) has resolved this hurdle.
MTO consists of a hydraulic power steering gear equipped with an
integrated electromagnetic actuator with additional pressure sensing
hardware, electronic module, and additional software. More advancements
of this technology are expected to positively influence the global
automotive steering gearbox market in the near future.
“Apart from the increasing adoption of electric power steering,
factors such as the growing demand for high torque and performance in
trucks, and the increasing demand for automobiles will fuel the growth
of the global automotive steering gearbox market during the forecast
period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global automotive steering gearbox market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive steering
gearbox market by application (electric power steering, hydraulic power
steering, and electro-hydraulic power steering) and geographical regions
(APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the
Americas respectively. Although the Americas region held the smallest
share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest
incremental growth during the forecast period.
