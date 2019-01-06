Global Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023| Increasing Penetration of Steer-By-Wire Technology to Encourage Growth| Technavio

The global automotive steering motor market is expected to post a CAGR
of nearly 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the increased adoption of EPS in
modern vehicles. Continuous advancements are driving the steering
systems in the automotive industry. They have grown from purely
mechanical hydraulic steering to completely electronic steer-by-wire
systems. Some recent advancements help in enhancing the ease of driving
and bolstering on-road safety. One of the major drivers leading to
technological advancements is the demand for high fuel economy, which
has resulted in the development of EPS.
This market research report on the global
automotive steering motor market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing penetration of
steer-by-wire technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global
automotive steering motor market:
Global automotive steering motor market:
Increasing penetration of steer-by-wire technology
With the help of electrically connected motors, the steer-by-wire
technology helps to remove the physical connection between the steering
wheel and the steering system. It also helps to change the direction of
the wheels. In steer-by-wire, the vehicle computer gets the command from
the connected device and the computer itself sends the command to the
wheels.
“Better handling and safety are some of the benefits of steer-by-wire
technology. Implementing the steer-by-wire on different cars is easier,
as there are no physical connections between the steering wheel and
steering. It reduces the cost of production and allows for a wide array
of designs,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
automotive components.
Global automotive steering motor market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive steering
motor market by application (passenger car and commercial vehicles),
steering type (EPS and EHPS), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2018,
accounting for nearly 87% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 45%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with nearly 4%
increase in its market share.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
