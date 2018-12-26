Global Automotive Suspension Bearings Market 2018-2022| Increasing Demand for Automobiles Promotes Growth| Technavio

The global automotive suspension bearings market research report by Technavio
A key driver for the global automotive suspension bearings market is the
increasing demand for automobiles. The growing sales of automobiles play
an important role in determining the growth of the global automotive
suspension bearings market. The rising demand for passenger cars and
commercial vehicles in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and
India have been driving the market. During the forecast period, the low
car ownership pattern along with the progressing economic development in
these countries will drive the sales of passenger cars.
This global
automotive suspension bearings market research report
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of air
suspension system in Asia as one of the key trends in the global
automotive suspension bearings market:
Global automotive suspension bearings market:
Increasing popularity of air suspension system in Asia
The automotive air suspension system is used in heavy-duty commercial
vehicles and luxury passenger cars. The Asian automotive market is
cost-sensitive, which is the reason for the slow penetration of the
automotive air suspension system in Asian countries as they are more
expensive than other suspension systems.
“The increasing need for comfort and convenience is promoting the
demand for automotive air suspension system in Asian countries such as
China, Japan, and India in spite of it being an expensive system. These
countries are also witnessing growth in heavy-duty commercial vehicles,” says
a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global automotive suspension bearings market:
Segmentation analysis
This automotive suspension bearings market analysis report segments the
market by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and
geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The passenger cars segment held the largest automotive suspension
bearings market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 77% of the market.
This vehicle type segment is expected to dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with approximately 55% of the
market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC
region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
