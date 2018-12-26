Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automotive Suspension Bearings Market 2018-2022| Increasing Demand for Automobiles Promotes Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:52am CET

The global automotive suspension bearings market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005068/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive suspension bearings mar ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive suspension bearings market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global automotive suspension bearings market is the increasing demand for automobiles. The growing sales of automobiles play an important role in determining the growth of the global automotive suspension bearings market. The rising demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India have been driving the market. During the forecast period, the low car ownership pattern along with the progressing economic development in these countries will drive the sales of passenger cars.

This global automotive suspension bearings market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of air suspension system in Asia as one of the key trends in the global automotive suspension bearings market:

Global automotive suspension bearings market: Increasing popularity of air suspension system in Asia

The automotive air suspension system is used in heavy-duty commercial vehicles and luxury passenger cars. The Asian automotive market is cost-sensitive, which is the reason for the slow penetration of the automotive air suspension system in Asian countries as they are more expensive than other suspension systems.

“The increasing need for comfort and convenience is promoting the demand for automotive air suspension system in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India in spite of it being an expensive system. These countries are also witnessing growth in heavy-duty commercial vehicles,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global automotive suspension bearings market: Segmentation analysis

This automotive suspension bearings market analysis report segments the market by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The passenger cars segment held the largest automotive suspension bearings market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 77% of the market. This vehicle type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with approximately 55% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau
PU
11:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Marotta rings the changes as crisis-hit Inter tackle Napoli
AQ
11:22aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : 5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
AQ
11:22aJapan's MUFG picks core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle
RE
11:20aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019
PU
11:20aSINGHAIYI : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
11:17aGlobal Automotive Actuators Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Active Suspension Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
11:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Utilities Are Projected to Spend Nearly $100 Billion on Networking and Communications Equipment and Services over the Next Decade
BU
11:14aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Former Sinochem chief sentenced to 12 years for graft - state media
RE
11:09aOil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
2PRIVATE BUYERS OF IRAN CRUDE HAD NO PROBLEMS EXPORTING IT: oil minister
3MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
4JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
5KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.