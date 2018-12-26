Global Automotive Suspension System Lubricants Market 2018-2022 | Development of Specialized System Lubricants for Racing Vehicles to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global automotive suspension system lubricants market is expected to
post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global automotive suspension
system lubricants market is the increased penetration of ‘sealed for
life’ automotive components. Automotive manufacturers are predisposed
with developing vehicles that require less maintenance. Less maintenance
creates a sense of reliability regarding the vehicle brand within the
minds of buyers. Most of the vehicle makers are designing vehicle
systems and components with seals that reduce the leakage or any other
type of lubrication loss over a period of time. This factor is expected
to fuel the growth of the automotive suspension system lubricants market
during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
automotive suspension system lubricants 2018-2022 also provides
an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of specialized
system lubricants for racing vehicles as one of the key emerging trends
in the global automotive transmission electronics market:
Global automotive suspension system lubricants
market: Development of specialized system lubricants for racing vehicles
Racing vehicles are developed on principles offering improved resistance
to wear, increased performance, and better vehicle handling properties
at high speeds. Every component and system created for these vehicles
are customized to handle increased loads, speeds, and wear as compared
with conventional vehicles. This warrants the usage of high-performance
synthetic blend lubricants within the suspension systems of racing cars
and high-performance vehicles. For instance, Torco Race Fuel offers a
variety of suspension system lubricants and oil to reduce wear on the
various suspension components and increase the smoothness of movement.
Such developments and use of advanced suspension oils may find its use
within mainstream vehicles during the forecast period.
“Apart from the development of specialized system lubricants for
racing vehicles, the growth of the automotive suspension system
lubricants market is being positively influenced by the growing use of
MR fluid suspension oils along with the increasing usage of
biodegradable materials for making automotive suspension system
lubricants,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global automotive suspension system lubricants
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive suspension
system lubricants market by application (passenger cars and commercial
vehicles) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 51%,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will
continue to dominate the global market with the highest incremental
growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
