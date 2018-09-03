Global Automotive Tires E-retailing Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are Amazon, Blackcircles, Delticom, Michelin, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global automotive tires e-retailing market will register a CAGR of
12.29% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing adoption of RTB. Real-time bidding
involves an online bidding process that allows marketers, advertising
agencies, and media buying agencies to trade display advertising
inventory in real time.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in sales of
passenger vehicles globally. The increasing sales of various passenger
vehicles, such as sedans, hatchbacks, minicars, sport utility vehicles
(SUVs), multi-purpose vehicles, crossovers, and passenger vans are
driving the growth of the global automotive tires e-retailing market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high
demand for tire retreading in commercial vehicle segment. In the global
automotive market, commercial vehicles require more retreading compared
to passenger cars. Hence, the online tire suppliers are focused on
supplying new tires to the passenger car segment as most of the
commercial vehicles would prefer retreading of tires.
Market Trends
-
Increasing Adoption of RTB
-
Cross-Device Marketing
-
Advanced Targeting Options via Digital Media
Key Vendors
-
Amazon.com
-
Blackcircles.com
-
Delticom
-
Michelin
-
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Application
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
