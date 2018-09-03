Log in
Global Automotive Tires E-retailing Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are Amazon, Blackcircles, Delticom, Michelin, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 08:07pm CEST

The "Global Automotive Tires E-retailing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive tires e-retailing market will register a CAGR of 12.29% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of RTB. Real-time bidding involves an online bidding process that allows marketers, advertising agencies, and media buying agencies to trade display advertising inventory in real time.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally. The increasing sales of various passenger vehicles, such as sedans, hatchbacks, minicars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), multi-purpose vehicles, crossovers, and passenger vans are driving the growth of the global automotive tires e-retailing market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high demand for tire retreading in commercial vehicle segment. In the global automotive market, commercial vehicles require more retreading compared to passenger cars. Hence, the online tire suppliers are focused on supplying new tires to the passenger car segment as most of the commercial vehicles would prefer retreading of tires.

Market Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of RTB
  • Cross-Device Marketing
  • Advanced Targeting Options via Digital Media

Key Vendors

  • Amazon.com
  • Blackcircles.com
  • Delticom
  • Michelin
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Application

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mbbbwj/global_automotive?w=4


