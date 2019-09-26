Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automotive Tow Bars Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Electric Swiveling Tow Bars to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 09:31am EDT

 

The global automotive tow bars market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005541/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive tow bar market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive tow bar market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tow bars are often deployed as a superior towing equipment in the automotive sector mainly due to their application advantages. Operators of trailers, SUVs, and flat-bed pickup trucks use tow bars as they can be easily attached on the rear bumper of vehicles with minimal installation time and labor requirement. In addition, automotive tow bars are compact in shape and light in weight, which adds to their value proposition. Furthermore, the availability of different types of tow bars in the market helps to cater to the evolving needs of the customers, while meeting the tailor-made requirements of automotive manufacturers. Thus, the increasing use of tow bars as an optimum towing equipment will drive the automotive tow bars market growth during the forthcoming years.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32091

As per Technavio’s automotive tow market analysis, emergence of electric swiveling tow bars will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. The automotive tow bar market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Tow Bar Market: Emergence of Electric Swiveling Tow Bars

Prominent vendors in the market have launched electrically-operated automotive tow bars for both OEMs and the automotive aftermarket segments. These tow bars are designed to enhance the functionalities of conventional tow bars and offer operability convenience to the users. For instance, Horizon Global offers electrical swiveling tow bars for automotive applications which can be retracted both manually and electrically. The integration of swiveling mechanism with the conventional tow bars allows them to be fitted easily in limited space. Furthermore, some other market players are focusing on increasing the reliability, reducing the weight, and optimizing the packaging characteristics. These developments in the design of tow bars will further accelerate the automotive tow bars market growth during the forecast period.

“Advances in the manufacturing process of automotive tow bars, and the use of environment-friendly coatings on tow bars, are some other key factors that will contribute to the growth of the automotive tow bar market size during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Tow Bar Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive tow bar market by type (non-retractable and retractable) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The high demand for mid-segment and premium vehicles in western European countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France is contributing to the high market share of Europe. In addition, high availability of tow bars as accessories in the regional automotive aftermarket is also expected to fuel the market growth in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aMANPOWERGROUP : Recognized for its contribution to building a more diverse and inclusive business community by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
PR
09:46aHEMFOSA FASTIGHETER : issues green senior unsecured bonds of 800 MSEK
AQ
09:46aBy Light to Acquire Cole Engineering Services, Inc.
BU
09:45aPARK LAWN CORPORATION : Recognized As TSX Top Performer
AQ
09:45aAurania Provides Progress Update on Bayesian Data Analysis Being Undertaken with Metron Inc.
NE
09:45aCIT GAP Funds Invests in Fend to Advance Cybersecurity Solutions for Critical Infrastructure
GL
09:45aSEC Adopts New Rule to Allow All Issuers to "Test-the-Waters"
NE
09:43aALTAIR ENGINEERING : Engineering, Art, Science and Design are at the Heart of Altair
PU
09:43aADOMANI : R) Presents at Public Fleet Event in Oregon
PU
09:43aNEW TIMES ENERGY : Inside information update on tartagal oriental and morillo concessions in the province of salta, argentina
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group