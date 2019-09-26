Global Automotive Tow Bars Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Electric Swiveling Tow Bars to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global automotive tow bars market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005541/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive tow bar market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tow bars are often deployed as a superior towing equipment in the automotive sector mainly due to their application advantages. Operators of trailers, SUVs, and flat-bed pickup trucks use tow bars as they can be easily attached on the rear bumper of vehicles with minimal installation time and labor requirement. In addition, automotive tow bars are compact in shape and light in weight, which adds to their value proposition. Furthermore, the availability of different types of tow bars in the market helps to cater to the evolving needs of the customers, while meeting the tailor-made requirements of automotive manufacturers. Thus, the increasing use of tow bars as an optimum towing equipment will drive the automotive tow bars market growth during the forthcoming years.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32091

As per Technavio’s automotive tow market analysis, emergence of electric swiveling tow bars will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. The automotive tow bar market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Tow Bar Market: Emergence of Electric Swiveling Tow Bars

Prominent vendors in the market have launched electrically-operated automotive tow bars for both OEMs and the automotive aftermarket segments. These tow bars are designed to enhance the functionalities of conventional tow bars and offer operability convenience to the users. For instance, Horizon Global offers electrical swiveling tow bars for automotive applications which can be retracted both manually and electrically. The integration of swiveling mechanism with the conventional tow bars allows them to be fitted easily in limited space. Furthermore, some other market players are focusing on increasing the reliability, reducing the weight, and optimizing the packaging characteristics. These developments in the design of tow bars will further accelerate the automotive tow bars market growth during the forecast period.

“Advances in the manufacturing process of automotive tow bars, and the use of environment-friendly coatings on tow bars, are some other key factors that will contribute to the growth of the automotive tow bar market size during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Tow Bar Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive tow bar market by type (non-retractable and retractable) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The high demand for mid-segment and premium vehicles in western European countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France is contributing to the high market share of Europe. In addition, high availability of tow bars as accessories in the regional automotive aftermarket is also expected to fuel the market growth in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005541/en/